Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West

Jakarta. With southern Bali’s hotspots like Canggu, Seminyak, and Ubud becoming increasingly crowded, the Tourism Ministry is promoting the 3B areas—Banyuwangi, West Bali, and North Bali—to diversify tourism across the island and showcase its hidden gems.

Tourism Minister Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said that the overcrowding in southern Bali is not due to an excessive number of tourists but rather an uneven distribution of visitors. In contrast, the northern and western regions of Bali, rich in untapped tourism potential, remain largely underexplored.

“To address this, we partnered with local governments and stakeholders to launch the 3B travel package in September,” Widiyanti said in a press statement on Saturday. “This initiative aims to expand visitors' destination options while reducing pressure on Bali’s southern regions.”

The 3B package features a range of attractions, from natural wonders and cultural experiences to village tourism. Hidden gems include Pemuteran Village, Les Village, and Lovina in North Bali. In West Bali, Jembrana offers the stunning Bali Barat National Park, home to the endangered Bali myna bird. Meanwhile, Banyuwangi invites travelers to explore the iconic Ijen Crater, Alas Purwo National Park, G-Land, and Kemiren Tourism Village.

Advertisement

To raise awareness of these destinations, the ministry has invited national and international media to cover attractions in North Bali’s Buleleng Regency. “We are optimistic that these measures will ease the concentration of visitors in the south and encourage sustainable tourism that benefits local communities,” Widiyanti added.

Hariyanto, Deputy for Destination Development and Infrastructure, said that the ministry is committed to sustainable tourism policies that safeguard Bali’s culture, environment, and local communities.

“We are working closely with local governments, tourism operators, and communities to address issues like waste management, pollution, and the social impact of tourism,” Hariyanto said.

He also underscored the importance of evenly distributing visitors across Bali and further developing Indonesia’s other priority destinations, such as Toba in North Sumatra, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara, Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.

To promote responsible tourism, the ministry is enhancing regulations to tackle illegal activities and encourage cultural respect and environmental conservation.

“We are also educating travelers on the importance of preserving Bali’s natural and cultural heritage,” Hariyanto said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: