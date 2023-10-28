Celebrating Tradition: Sumenep's 754th Anniversary and the Arya Wiraraja Procession

Sumenep. A grand theatrical performance depicting the historic inauguration procession of Arya Wiraraja as the first Duke (Adipati) of Sumenep in East Java will add to the festivities of Sumenep Regency's 754th anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 28.

Sumenep's Regent, Achmad Fauzi Wongsojudo (Cak Fauzi) announced that this year's procession would take place in the historic Kalianget Old Town, just outside of Sumenep.

"This time, we are conducting the procession in Kalianget. The event will begin at 7 a.m. The Arya Wiraraja procession is an integral part of Sumenep Regency's 754th-anniversary celebration," said Cak Fauzi on Tuesday.

The procession will be accompanied by various other activities, as Sumenep Regency's government has organized a range of events to make the celebration even more vibrant.

In addition to the grand colossal dance and the Arya Wiraraja procession, there will also be shadow puppet performances (topeng dalang), dhammong kreasi (traditional dance), saronen (traditional music), jaran serek (traditional parade), and a community procession.

"We also have a special procession involving seven villages. We are including traditional carriages, seven chariots, and a procession from local government agencies and district heads," Cak Fauzi revealed.

Due to the multitude of activities, Cak Fauzi extended an invitation to people from outside Sumenep to come and witness the sacred and majestic culture of Sumenep. A day after the Arya Wiraraja procession, Cak Fauzi will host the Haul Raja-Raja Madura, a commemorative event honoring the kings of Madura.

"There are many activities and events as part of Sumenep Regency's anniversary celebration. Each event has its unique charm. You'd regret not coming to Sumenep," Cak Fauzi said.

