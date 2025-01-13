Chef Yuda Bustara Brings Indonesian Cuisine to Hong Kong in Style

Thomas Rizal
January 13, 2025 | 11:44 am
Chef Yuda Bustara. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)
Chef Yuda Bustara. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Hong Kong. Chef Yuda Bustara, who calls himself “a culinary diplomat”, is promoting Indonesian cuisine in style in one of the world’s top financial centers, Hong Kong. 

Yuda, who has gained popularity after winning Netflix’ culinary competition show “The Maverick Academy”, cooks for Hong Kong’s Luma restaurant. At Luma, the chef is taking Hong Kong locals and international travelers’ taste buds on a journey to high-class Indonesian cuisine.

“Hong Kong is an incredibly multicultural city. The greatest challenge is to bring flavors that are acceptable to all,” Yuda told Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu in Luma over the weekend.

According to Yuda, Hong Kong’s diversity is a blend of both Asian and European influences -- a fusion that has prompted the chef to get creative in his work. To Yuda, making sambal -- the iconic Indonesian hot sauce -- that is acceptable to the locals is one of his most memorable culinary moments in Hong Kong.

“I had to make sure that the sambal I made was authentic, but was also something that could be accepted by the international taste buds,” Yuda said.

Food served in Luma Restaurant, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

Hong Kong is home to hundreds of thousands of Indonesians. Thanks to this fairly large Indonesian community, Yuda can get the Indonesian ingredients he needs for his cooking: starting from the sweet soy sauce to chili peppers.

To Yuda, the key to success in cooking for a multicultural community is the courage to mix local ingredients and Indonesian cuisine. His carabinero gado-gado is proof of this blend. For reference, gado-gado is an Indonesian-style salad that is commonly served with peanut sauce. Yuda uses local spices to make his carabinero gado-gado.

His grilled Indonesian chicken has also become quite the favorite among local foodies. This dish mixes Indonesian-style sambal and steamed rice nasi uduk with a mouthwatering grilled chicken.

“I’m proud to be able to promote Indonesian cuisine on the international culinary stage. Every dish I make is proof of my love for Indonesia,” Yuda said.

