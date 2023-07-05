Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Cokelat Rocks Semesta Berpesta Bandung with Kikan’s Comeback

BeritaSatu
June 18, 2023 | 12:28 am
SHARE
Rock band Cokelat performs at the Semesta Berpesta music festival at PPI Pussenif Bandung on June 17, 2023. (B1 Photo/Aep Sopandi)
Rock band Cokelat performs at the Semesta Berpesta music festival at PPI Pussenif Bandung on June 17, 2023. (B1 Photo/Aep Sopandi)

Jakarta. Indonesian rock band Cokelat on Saturday night rocked the Semesta Berpesta music fest in Bandung with vocalist Kikan, who went on a 12-year hiatus, back on stage.

The group opened their performance with “Halo Halo Bandung” before playing “Pergi” (‘Gone’).

“We are excited to be coming back to Bandung, the place where we, Cokelat, were born. After 12 years, I’m finally back home to Cokelat, to Bandung. I’m really happy,” Kikan said in front of the thousands of fans attending. 

The night went on with “Luka Lama” (‘Past Wounds’).  Enthusiasm ran high as Cokelat asked the crowd to sing along to “Jauh” (‘Far’).

Advertisement

“I’m glad to be back with all of you guys after so long. When was the last time that you watched Cokelat perform? Was I there? I hope Cokelat can continue to make music. Please pray for us so we can release a new single soon,” Kikan said.

Cokelat then performed “Segitiga” (‘Triangle’) and “Karma” before ending their stage with the iconic “Bendera” (‘Flag’).

“Our journey will enter its 27th year on June 25. Thanks to your prayers, Cokelat can be together once again,” Kikan said.

Day 1 of Semesta Berpesta Bandung also saw performances by duo Endah N Rhesa, punk group Rocket Rockers, as well as rock bands /rif and Jamrud. 

Cokelat Rocks Semesta Berpesta Bandung with Kikan’s Comeback
Festival-goers show up in costumes at Semesta Berpesta Bandung on June 17, 2023. (B1 Photo/Aep Sopandi)    

The event also attracted tons of people from the cosplay community. Some dressed up as the beloved wizard Harry Potter, while others showed up in anime costumes, including Dazai Osamu from “Bungo Stray Dogs”. Pasundan 3 Cimahi high school students who take theater as their extracurriculars also tried cosplaying at Semesta Berpesta.   

Just like the previous editions, Semesta Berpesta Bandung is a two-day event, with Juicy Luicy and RAN, among others, on Sunday’s line-up. Follow @semestaberpesta on Instagram for more updates on the colossal music fest.

Read More:
Mahalini Showers Semesta Berpesta Crowd with Sad Love Songs

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage
Tech 27 minutes ago

MyRepublic Gets Rp 2T Loan to Expand Internet Coverage

 The syndicated loan also offers an option for potential additional funds of up to Rp 1 trillion if needed.
INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces
Business 2 hours ago

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

 The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas.
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games

 the decision was taken after the budget was not released by the Indonesian government.
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo

 Sandiaga recalled watching the video titled "Love the Philippines" during a recent event and being intrigued by the paddy field scenery.
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
News 11 hours ago

Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs

 Indonesia is set to receive the first tranche of the A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership from Australia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
1
Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
2
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
3
Market Size for Indonesia's EV Ecosystem Predicted to Top $20b by 2030
4
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend
5
Jokowi to Discuss Trade with PM Albanese on Sydney Trip
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED