Cokelat Rocks Semesta Berpesta Bandung with Kikan’s Comeback

Jakarta. Indonesian rock band Cokelat on Saturday night rocked the Semesta Berpesta music fest in Bandung with vocalist Kikan, who went on a 12-year hiatus, back on stage.

The group opened their performance with “Halo Halo Bandung” before playing “Pergi” (‘Gone’).

“We are excited to be coming back to Bandung, the place where we, Cokelat, were born. After 12 years, I’m finally back home to Cokelat, to Bandung. I’m really happy,” Kikan said in front of the thousands of fans attending.

The night went on with “Luka Lama” (‘Past Wounds’). Enthusiasm ran high as Cokelat asked the crowd to sing along to “Jauh” (‘Far’).

“I’m glad to be back with all of you guys after so long. When was the last time that you watched Cokelat perform? Was I there? I hope Cokelat can continue to make music. Please pray for us so we can release a new single soon,” Kikan said.

Cokelat then performed “Segitiga” (‘Triangle’) and “Karma” before ending their stage with the iconic “Bendera” (‘Flag’).

“Our journey will enter its 27th year on June 25. Thanks to your prayers, Cokelat can be together once again,” Kikan said.

Day 1 of Semesta Berpesta Bandung also saw performances by duo Endah N Rhesa, punk group Rocket Rockers, as well as rock bands /rif and Jamrud.

Festival-goers show up in costumes at Semesta Berpesta Bandung on June 17, 2023. (B1 Photo/Aep Sopandi)

The event also attracted tons of people from the cosplay community. Some dressed up as the beloved wizard Harry Potter, while others showed up in anime costumes, including Dazai Osamu from “Bungo Stray Dogs”. Pasundan 3 Cimahi high school students who take theater as their extracurriculars also tried cosplaying at Semesta Berpesta.

Just like the previous editions, Semesta Berpesta Bandung is a two-day event, with Juicy Luicy and RAN, among others, on Sunday’s line-up. Follow @ semestaberpesta on Instagram for more updates on the colossal music fest.

