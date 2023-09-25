Monday, September 25, 2023
Colossal Music Fest Semesta Berpesta Comes to Surabaya ​​​​​​​

BeritaSatu
September 25, 2023 | 8:05 am
J-Rocks perform at Semesta Berpesta festival in Surabaya on September 23, 2023. (B1 Photo)
J-Rocks perform at Semesta Berpesta festival in Surabaya on September 23, 2023. (B1 Photo)

Jakarta. Colossal music festival Semesta Berpesta over the weekend made a stop in Surabaya, the capital city of East Java.

The two-day event brought a line-up packed with pop stars and rock bands, including J-Rocks, Okaay, Pertelon Koplo, Kim, Yovie & Nuno, among others. Semesta Berpesta Surabaya also had performances by Ziva Magnolya, Vierratale, Guyon Waton, Rastamaniez. Dangdut Koplo group Pertelon Koplo got everyone in the audience dancing.

J-Rocks took the audience down memory lane with the song ‘Lepaskan Diriku’ (‘Let Me Go’). The band also sang ‘Cobalah’ (‘Just Try’), ‘Ceria’ (‘Happy’). ‘Into the Silent’, to name a few. The performance left the fans satisfied.

“J-Rocks really pulled off a cool performance tonight! We actually came far from Bojonegoro to see our idol. It was super cool!”, J-rocks fan Duta told Beritasatu shortly after the group’s performance at Semesta Berpesta Surabaya.

Festival-goer Arina said she came to Semesta Berpesta Surabaya to see Yovie & Nuno.

“I really can’t wait for Yovie & Nuno. I like their love songs. This festival is also super fun so I’m really excited,” Arina said.

Semesta Berpesta previously had stopped by other cities, including Solo and Palembang. The festival will come to Jakarta for its final stop. Follow @semestaberpesta on Instagram to stay updated.

#Music
Colossal Music Fest Semesta Berpesta Comes to Surabaya ​​​​​​​
