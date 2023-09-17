Sunday, September 17, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Crowd Goes Wild as King Nassar Performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo

BeritaSatu
September 17, 2023 | 9:20 am
SHARE
Dangdut singer Nassar performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo on Sep. 16, 2023. (B1 Photo)
Dangdut singer Nassar performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo on Sep. 16, 2023. (B1 Photo)

Jakarta. The crowd immediately went wild when dangdut singer King Nassar stepped onto the stage of the music fest Semesta Berpesta in Solo on Saturday night.

The Kontes Dangdut Indonesia finalist showed up in a sparkly, silver jacket. The crowd immediately chanted his name as soon as he appeared. Some even treated Nassar like a K-pop idol, calling him oppa Nassar kiyowo ('cute Nassar' in Korean).

"Gejolak Asmara" ('Overflowing Love') became the first song on his setlist, and immediately had the whole crowd dancing. King Nassar also played some top dangdut hits, including "Sekuntum Mawar Merah" ('Red Rose'), "Kata Pujangga" ('The Poet Says'), and many more. Nassar also told the audience to put their hands up in the air and move them left and right.

"How are you doing, Solo? Put your hands up in the air. To those who follow my commands, I will pray for you guys to get married soon," Nassar told the cheering crowd at the Keraton Kasunanan Surakarta Hadiningrat South Square on Saturday.

Advertisement

Enthusiasm soared high when Nassar played "Perahu Layar" ('Sail Boat'). The crowd also sang their hearts out to Nassar's "Seperti Mati Lampu" ('Just Like When The Lights Are Out').

Festival-goer Yugusta Chris said he came to Semesta Berpesta Solo to see King Nassar.

"I really wanted to see him because he always gives it his all. And his performance today really met my expectations!" Chris told Beritasatu.

The first day of Semesta Berpesta Solo also featured other performers, namely Tiara Andini, Diskopantera, and Jungkat-Jungkit. 

Read More:
Rizky Febian, Anji Enliven Semesta Berpesta Palembang

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Poland Follows Baltic States to Impose Ban on Russian Passenger Cars
News 32 minutes ago

Poland Follows Baltic States to Impose Ban on Russian Passenger Cars

 The Polish interior minister said, "the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security".
Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase
News 6 hours ago

Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase

 Preliminary investigations suggest that the smuggling operation aimed to transport 14 Indonesian workers to Malaysia.
National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
News 9 hours ago

National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire

 The museum boasts a collection of at least 190,000 historic items, such as archaeological artifacts and numismatic collections.
Crowd Goes Wild as King Nassar Performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo
Lifestyle 10 hours ago

Crowd Goes Wild as King Nassar Performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo

 The crowd immediately chanted Nassar's name as soon as he appeared.
Anies Has No Intention to Cancel Out All of Jokowi's Legacy: Spokesman
News 19 hours ago

Anies Has No Intention to Cancel Out All of Jokowi's Legacy: Spokesman

 Sudirman said that if Anies wins the presidency, he will carefully evaluate Jokowi's programs to decide which ones should continue.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
1
National Museum that Houses Pre-Historic Artifacts Ravaged by Fire
2
Indonesian Navy Thwarts People Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia in High-Speed Boat Chase
3
There Are Too Many Government Apps: Minister
4
Code of Conduct Won't Solve Root Problems in South China Sea
5
3 Indonesian Students Deported from Cairo after Brawl over Futsal Match
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED