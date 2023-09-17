Crowd Goes Wild as King Nassar Performs at Semesta Berpesta Solo

Jakarta. The crowd immediately went wild when dangdut singer King Nassar stepped onto the stage of the music fest Semesta Berpesta in Solo on Saturday night.

The Kontes Dangdut Indonesia finalist showed up in a sparkly, silver jacket. The crowd immediately chanted his name as soon as he appeared. Some even treated Nassar like a K-pop idol, calling him oppa Nassar kiyowo ('cute Nassar' in Korean).

"Gejolak Asmara" ('Overflowing Love') became the first song on his setlist, and immediately had the whole crowd dancing. King Nassar also played some top dangdut hits, including "Sekuntum Mawar Merah" ('Red Rose'), "Kata Pujangga" ('The Poet Says'), and many more. Nassar also told the audience to put their hands up in the air and move them left and right.

"How are you doing, Solo? Put your hands up in the air. To those who follow my commands, I will pray for you guys to get married soon," Nassar told the cheering crowd at the Keraton Kasunanan Surakarta Hadiningrat South Square on Saturday.

Advertisement

Enthusiasm soared high when Nassar played "Perahu Layar" ('Sail Boat'). The crowd also sang their hearts out to Nassar's "Seperti Mati Lampu" ('Just Like When The Lights Are Out').

Festival-goer Yugusta Chris said he came to Semesta Berpesta Solo to see King Nassar.

"I really wanted to see him because he always gives it his all. And his performance today really met my expectations!" Chris told Beritasatu.

The first day of Semesta Berpesta Solo also featured other performers, namely Tiara Andini, Diskopantera, and Jungkat-Jungkit.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: