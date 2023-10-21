Saturday, October 21, 2023
Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage in Indonesia's "Living Rooms"

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
October 21, 2023 | 11:44 am
An art installation displayed at the National Gallery during the National Culture Week (PKN) on October 20, 2023
An art installation displayed at the National Gallery during the National Culture Week (PKN) on October 20, 2023

Jakarta. The National Cultural Week (PKN) 2023 was officially launched at the Galeri Nasional Indonesia on Friday by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology. Artists and art collectives representing various regions of Indonesia will showcase the country's rich cultural diversity at 40 art exhibition locations, referred to as "living rooms," scattered across Greater Jakarta from 20-29 October. 

The main hubs for these exhibitions are situated at the Galeri Nasional Indonesia, Museum Kebangkitan Nasional, PT Produksi Film Negara (Persero), and MBloc Space.

This year's event carries the theme of "Caring for the Earth, Caring for Culture." This theme reflects the concept of rice granaries and the practice of mutual cooperation (gotong royong) prevalent in Indonesia.

"We inherit the concept of rice granaries and work together as one great nation that continues to unite amidst cultural diversity, traditions, and the changing times. Caring for the Earth, Caring for Culture is a mission, vision, and a call to action for all of us to preserve culture and nature, two inseparable and mutually influential aspects," Education Minister Nadiem Anwar Makarim said.

The opening of PKN 2023 featured performances by Gigi Art Dance, as well as renditions by Achmad (Kik Mad), Keroncong Stambul Fajar from Bangka Belitung, La Asiru from Gambus Wakatobi, and Kahi Ata Ratu from Jungga Sumba in Nusa Tenggara Timur. 

PKN 2023 welcomes the public to its various "living room" spaces. The living room concept is designed to stimulate conversations, not only among cultural practitioners but also among the public and visitors.

"PKN provides space and a platform to open the door of collaboration opportunities for anyone, not limited to the fields of art and culture but also in many other areas related to these two aspects," said Director General of Culture at the Ministry, Hilmar Faried in his opening speech.

Throughout October 20 to 29, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, PKN 2023 will feature a series of exhibitions and public events such as workshops, art discussions, knowledge markets, barter bazaars, and an outdoor screen festival. 

PKN 2023 will also feature a cultural parade along the East Flood Canal in East Jakarta on October 29. This parade on rafts along a 2-kilometer-long artificial canal marks the first of its kind in Jakarta.

One of the art collectives, Jatiwangi Art Factory (JAF) from Majalengka, a region known for producing tiles, has transformed their tiles into musical instruments.

"We, as residents, manage our resources and process our tiles culturally. Therefore, our tiles are turned into musical instruments at home, and so on. All of this can be seen in this exhibition, and it is one of our contributions," said Isma, a curator from JAF.

