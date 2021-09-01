Danone-Aqua Opens Bali's Largest Waste Management Facility

Workers sort out wastes in Danone-Aqua's integrated waste management facility in Jimbaran, Bali on Friday, Sep 10, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Danone-Aqua)

Jakarta. Danone-Aqua, Indonesia's largest bottled water company, has launched Bali's largest integrated waste management site, or TPST, in Jimbaran, Bali, on Friday to help the tourist island manage its waste, the company said in a statement.

The facility has the capacity to process 120 tons of used plastic bottles and organic waste per day, turning the former into raw materials for new plastic bottles and the latter for compost or fuel.

Bali produced 4,281 tons of waste per day or 1.5 million tons every year, Badung District Head I Nyoman Giri Prasta said in the statement. Only 48 percent of the waste ended up in landfills or processing facilities, while the rest went on polluting the seas.

"That is why the Bali provincial administration and Badung district have made plastic waste management is our main agenda and have issued several policies, including limiting the single-use of plastics," Nyoman said.

Danone-Aqua's similar facility in Lamongan, East Java, prevented 70 percent of waste from going to the landfills.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who inaugurated the facility on Friday, said the government appreciated and supported Danone-Aqua's waste management initiative.

"The government highly appreciates and supports Danone-Aqua’s initiatives to strengthen the commitment to waste management in Indonesia by adhering to the circular economy principles that can bolster the government’s efforts to reduce plastic waste in the ocean by up to 70 percent in 2025,” Luhut said.

Danone-Aqua built TPST in collaboration with Reciki Mantap Jaya, which would also operate the waste management facility.

Karyanto Wibowo, Danone Indonesia's sustainability director, said the company expected the waste management facility would also "spread knowledge and encourage behavior change" about waste management in the community.

Today, Danone-Aqua runs partnerships for recycling used plastic bottles with local partners in 17 districts or cities across Indonesia, Kartyanto said. These facilities helped to collect at least 13,000 tons of used plastic bottles per year and provide jobs for over 9,000 scavengers, he said.