Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment

Seoul. The death of South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron this week has prompted an outpouring of grief and sparked calls for change in how the country's celebrities are treated, both in the public arena and on social media. Critics argue that the current culture can foster harassment.

Kim, 24, who began her acting career as a child and earned recognition for her roles in several films, including the 2010 crime noir The Man from Nowhere, was found dead by a friend at her home in Seoul on Sunday. The National Police Agency has stated that no foul play is suspected, and that Kim left no note.

Once one of South Korea's brightest stars, Kim faced difficulties in finding work following a 2022 drunk driving incident, for which she was fined in court. Online commentary in South Korea is notoriously harsh toward celebrities, especially women, and Kim became the target of persistent negative coverage. News outlets capitalized on public sentiment, frequently criticizing her for any misstep, such as partying with friends or complaining about her lack of work and the abusive comments she received on social media. Even her smile during a film shoot last year led to criticism.

In the wake of Kim's death, several major South Korean newspapers published editorials and opinion pieces denouncing the toxic online environment surrounding celebrities. Some commentators invoked the deaths of K-pop stars Seol-li and Goo Hara in 2019, as well as the 2023 death of Squid Game actor Lee Sun-kyun, to call for a shift away from the country's "harsh, zero-tolerance" approach to public figures.

The Hankook Ilbo newspaper lamented that some media outlets continued to exploit Kim's struggles for sensationalism, even after her death, using provocative headlines to highlight her past issues. The Citizens' Coalition for Democratic Media also criticized news organizations for focusing on social media while ignoring their own role in sensationalizing Kim's life and struggles.

Born in 2000, Kim began her career at age 9 with the 2009 film A Brand New Life, where she portrayed a young girl adjusting to life after being abandoned at an orphanage. She rose to stardom with The Man from Nowhere, one of South Korea's biggest film hits of that year, which won her a domestic acting award.

Kim continued to star in various films and TV shows before the 2022 drunk driving incident. Her former management agency, Gold Medalist, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



