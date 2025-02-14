Deddy Corbuzier Declines Salary from Defense Ministry

Jakarta. Popular podcaster and TV personality Deddy Corbuzier announced on Friday that he will not accept any salary from the Defense Ministry, despite his recent appointment as a special staffer to the minister.

His statement, posted on Instagram, comes amid President Prabowo Subianto’s aggressive efficiency measures, which include cutting spending on non-essential trips, seminars, and public relations programs. However, the Defense Ministry remains largely unaffected by these budget cuts.

"Regarding efficiency measures, let me clarify that I will never take a salary or any other form of payment for personal interests. I will take nothing," Deddy wrote.

Financial Independence and Media Success

Deddy, who is also a mentalist and former TV presenter, underlined that he is financially independent, earning revenue from his entertainment career, including his widely popular YouTube channel, which boasts over 24 million subscribers.

Advertisement

"If you think I still need a salary, check my annual tax payments and my personal net worth," he added.

Born Deodatus Andreas Deddy Cahyadi Sunjoyo in 1976, Deddy Corbuzier first gained fame as a professional mentalist and magician, earning numerous awards for his illusionist performances. His reputation skyrocketed with his TV show “The Master”, which introduced a new wave of magic entertainment in Indonesia.

In recent years, Deddy has transitioned into digital media, becoming one of Indonesia’s most influential content creators. His podcast, "Close The Door", features in-depth interviews with politicians, celebrities, and experts, attracting millions of viewers per episode. His ability to engage in candid and controversial discussions has solidified his position as a leading voice in Indonesia’s digital landscape.

Beyond entertainment, Deddy has been vocal about mental and physical health, having undergone a fitness transformation and advocating for healthy lifestyles through his public platforms.

Renowned podcaster Deddy Corbuzier, left, is among new special staff members for the defense minister inaugurated on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)

Deddy’s involvement with the Defense Ministry began in 2023, when then-Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto awarded him the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Following Prabowo’s election as President, the newly appointed Defense Minister, Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, named Deddy as his special aide for public communication.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: