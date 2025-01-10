'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera' Review: A Buddy Heist Movie for the Weekend

Jakarta. Christian Gudegast's action movie “Den of Thieves” is now back with a buddy heist sequel that serves you more feel-good friendship moments than the actual robbery.

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” follows the events of the 2018 film.

Gerard Butler reprises his role as the sheriff Nick “Big Nick” O’Brien. The same goes for O’Shea Jackson Jr. with his portrayal as Donnie Wilson, who turned out to be the heist mastermind in the first movie. This time, Donnie is plotting another heist. Nick wants to help out in Donnie and his crew’s attempt to rob the world’s largest diamond exchange.

“Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” has a quite long runtime at 2 hours and 10 minutes. It opens with Donnie being in a heist with his new crew. Despite kicking off with a heist, the opening scene is not as punchy. But story-wise, the film gets better after the audience learns what Donnie is really up to. And the more we see Donnie in Nice, the better. The criminal thief just oozes confidence and charisma, especially in moments when he speaks French. Nick, on the other hand, struggles with his French pronunciation -- something that the local law enforcement make fun of.

After Nick and Donnie finally meet, the audience will see the duo turning from enemies to best buddies. Jackson and Butler have great onscreen chemistry so it is nice to see their budding friendship. Although it feels like there are even more moments of them buddying up compared to the heist. We see Big Nick getting flirty with the Panthers’ Jovanna (Evin Ahmad), but again, “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” focuses more on the bromance instead.

Action-wise, the much-awaited diamond exchange heist gives you enough excitement. It keeps you at the edge of the seat. And you genuinely worry about the Panthers crew getting caught. It also includes a nice car chase that has become a staple in crime action films.

And surprise, surprise: “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera” has an expected betrayal twist. Big Nick has been working with the local law enforcement. Just when the Panthers are about to celebrate, they get handed over to the police. And Big Nick’s “at the end of the day, a tiger can’t change its stripes” turns out to be one of, if not the most memorable line in the movie. But friendships do last forever as Nick -- who has grown to care for his new friend -- helps Donnie escape prison. The movie also ends with Donnie getting recruited by a mafia, thus setting the story for a potential sequel.

There is nothing truly groundbreaking for “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera”, but it is still quite a good buddy heist movie to watch on the weekend.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: