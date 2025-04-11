Dental Issues Top List in Indonesia’s Mass Health Screenings, Minister Says

Jakarta. Indonesia's free health screening (CKG) program has revealed that dental problems are the most prevalent health issue among participants, surpassing chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, according to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Budi shared key findings from the nationwide program, which has reached over 8.2 million Indonesians since its launch on February 10, 2025.

“The highest number of findings actually relate to dental issues, something often overlooked by the public,” Budi said. “Second is hypertension, followed by diabetes and obesity.”

The latter three conditions --high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excess body weight-- are known contributors to heart disease and stroke, Indonesia’s top two causes of death for many years, the minister noted.

“Each year, more than half a million Indonesians die from heart disease and stroke. The root problems are elevated blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight,” Budi said.

One of the most alarming discoveries, according to Budi, is how many people are unaware they are living with serious health risks such as hypertension or prediabetes. These so-called “silent conditions” often show no symptoms until they cause life-threatening events.

“That’s why early screening is critical,” he said. “Without symptoms, people may not seek help until it’s too late. Early detection helps prevent these risks from turning into fatal illnesses like heart attacks or strokes.”

The CKG program’s demographic data also shows that women are more proactive in participating in health screenings compared to men.

“This is a wake-up call for us men. Let’s lead by example when it comes to healthy living,” Budi said. “Women live longer on average, and one reason is that they’re more diligent about getting health checks.”

The Health Ministry is now looking to expand the reach of the program and strengthen its preventive care strategy, focusing on raising public awareness and encouraging routine screenings as a key pillar of Indonesia’s public health agenda.

The CKG initiative, which officially launched on Feb. 10, is one of Indonesia's largest healthcare programs, expected to benefit around 218 million people through free medical checkups.

