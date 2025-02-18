Dewi Soekarno Renounces Indonesian Citizenship, Enters Japan’s Political Race

Jakarta. Dewi Soekarno, 85, former wife of Indonesia’s first president, Soekarno, has renounced her Indonesian citizenship and regained her Japanese nationality to run in Japan’s upcoming summer elections.

Known as a TV celebrity in Japan, Dewi Soekarno, born Naoko Nemoto, announced the launch of her political party, 12 Heiwa To, at a press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to The Japan News.

Her party advocates for animal protection, specifically focusing on dogs and cats. The name "12 Heiwa To" translates to "12 Peace Party," with "Heiwa" meaning peace in Japanese and "12" pronounced as "wan-nyan," mimicking the sounds of dogs ("wan") and cats ("nyan") in Japanese.

Dewi Soekarno, whose party has set its sights on securing five parliamentary seats in the upcoming election, plans to push for legislation to ban the consumption of dogs and cats and establish a special agency to monitor animal abuse and enforce stricter penalties for such crimes.

Advertisement

A Life of Changes

Dewi Soekarno was born in Tokyo on Feb. 6, 1940, to a modest family. She worked as a life insurance employee before pursuing her passion for the arts, which led her into the world of entertainment. Her career in theater and television made her a well-known celebrity in Japan.

Her life took a dramatic turn in 1962 when she married Indonesia's founding father, President Soekarno, at the age of 22. Upon moving to Indonesia, she adopted the name Naoko Ratna Sari Dewi Soekarno and became an Indonesian citizen. The couple had a daughter, Kartika Sari Dewi Soekarno.

Following Soekarno's death, Dewi Soekarno left Indonesia and lived in various European countries, including France, Switzerland, and the United States, before returning to Indonesia in the 1980s. She later relocated to Tokyo in 2008, where she resumed her career in entertainment, business, and jewelry.

Dewi Soekarno has made headlines for her controversial past, including an infamous altercation in 1992 where she was sentenced to 34 days in jail after throwing a wine glass at the face of the daughter of a former Philippine president at a party in the United States.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: