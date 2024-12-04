Domestic Airfares for Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 Set to Drop 10%

Whisnu Bagus Prasetyo
December 4, 2024 | 1:26 pm
Flyers queue in front of the check-in counters at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Sep. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)
Flyers queue in front of the check-in counters at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Sep. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. The government is taking measures to reduce domestic airfare prices by 10 percent for the upcoming Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holiday period.

"In order to optimize airfare pricing during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year period, a coordination meeting was held with various ministries, government agencies, and stakeholders," said Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi during a meeting with Commission V of the Indonesian House of Representatives in Jakarta on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, as reported by Antara.

Minister Purwagandhi explained that the meeting addressed ticket prices and resulted in a series of measures. These include discounts on aviation fuel at 19 airports, a reduction in fuel surcharges for jet aircraft by 8 percent and for propeller aircraft by 2 percent, as well as a 5.3 percent reduction in aviation fuel prices in November. Additionally, there will be a 50 percent reduction in Passenger Service Charges (PJP2U) and Aircraft Landing, Placement, and Storage Charges (PJP4U). The government also plans to extend airport hours and aviation navigation services to 24 hours a day.

These efforts are expected to lead to a 10 percent decrease in airfare prices nationwide during the holiday period.

On Tuesday, Chief Infrastructure Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) led a coordination meeting focused on lowering airfare prices for the Christmas and New Year (Nataru) 2024 period.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Minister Dudy, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir, Tourism Ministry Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, as well as executives from Pertamina Patra Niaga, Garuda Indonesia, Angkasa Pura Indonesia, Airnav Indonesia, Citilink Indonesia, Pelita Air Service, and Lion Air Group.

“All parties are working within their respective authorities and roles. I want to thank everyone involved for their enthusiasm, as this will greatly benefit the public. Many people have already expressed hope that this can be realized soon,” added Minister AHY.

Garuda Indonesia's CEO, Wamildan Tsani Panjaitan, reiterated the airline’s commitment to supporting the airfare reductions during the year-end holiday period. The CEOs of Citilink Indonesia, Lion Group, and representatives from Pelita Air Service also pledged their support for the initiative.

