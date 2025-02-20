Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says

Jakarta. Deputy Chairman of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, Charles Honoris, has called on the government to respond wisely to the viral #KaburAjaDulu, or just run away first, hashtag, which reflects growing dissatisfaction among young Indonesians over domestic job opportunities and career prospects.

"The hashtag should be seen as a wake-up call, not a reason to label young people as unpatriotic or discourage them from returning," Charles said on Wednesday.

Charles said Indonesia’s constitution guarantees every citizen the right to seek a better livelihood, including opportunities abroad, as long as proper legal procedures are followed.

Charles urged the Manpower Ministry and the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency to actively expand job placement programs abroad, particularly for medical personnel, industrial workers, and other skilled professionals.

According to Charles, Indonesian migrant workers contribute significantly to the national economy, generating up to Rp 230 trillion in foreign exchange annually.

"Instead of reacting negatively to this trend, the government should focus on strengthening worker placement and protection programs to ensure they can work safely and prosperously abroad," he said.

The #KaburAjaDulu movement has gained traction across social media platforms, with young Indonesians sharing aspirations to study, work, or develop careers overseas. Many cite limited opportunities at home as a key motivation for seeking better prospects abroad.

Indonesia’s open unemployment rate (TPT) stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, marking a 0.41 percentage point decrease from August 2023. However, youth unemployment remains a critical issue. The unemployment rate among the 15–24 age group was the highest, reaching 17.32 percent.

