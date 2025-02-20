Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says

Yustinus Paat
February 20, 2025 | 2:59 pm
SHARE
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)

Jakarta. Deputy Chairman of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, Charles Honoris, has called on the government to respond wisely to the viral #KaburAjaDulu, or just run away first, hashtag, which reflects growing dissatisfaction among young Indonesians over domestic job opportunities and career prospects.

"The hashtag should be seen as a wake-up call, not a reason to label young people as unpatriotic or discourage them from returning," Charles said on Wednesday.

Charles said Indonesia’s constitution guarantees every citizen the right to seek a better livelihood, including opportunities abroad, as long as proper legal procedures are followed.

Charles urged the Manpower Ministry and the Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency to actively expand job placement programs abroad, particularly for medical personnel, industrial workers, and other skilled professionals.

Advertisement

According to Charles, Indonesian migrant workers contribute significantly to the national economy, generating up to Rp 230 trillion in foreign exchange annually.

"Instead of reacting negatively to this trend, the government should focus on strengthening worker placement and protection programs to ensure they can work safely and prosperously abroad," he said.

The #KaburAjaDulu movement has gained traction across social media platforms, with young Indonesians sharing aspirations to study, work, or develop careers overseas. Many cite limited opportunities at home as a key motivation for seeking better prospects abroad.

Indonesia’s open unemployment rate (TPT) stood at 4.91 percent in August 2024, marking a 0.41 percentage point decrease from August 2023. However, youth unemployment remains a critical issue. The unemployment rate among the 15–24 age group was the highest, reaching 17.32 percent.

Tags:
#Social Media
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case
News 3 hours ago

Bali Police Name Eight Finns Beach Security Guards as Suspects in Brawl Case

 Bali Police have named eight security guards from Finns Beach as suspects in a brawl involving Australian national.
Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025
News 3 hours ago

Government Aims for 100 Million Participants in Free Health Checkups by 2025

 The Health Ministry is ramping up outreach efforts to encourage public participation and overcome fears surrounding medical checkups.
Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Don’t Label Young Indonesians Unpatriotic for Wanting to Work Abroad, Lawmaker Says

 Charles Honoris, Urges the Government to Respond Wisely to the #KaburAjaDulu Hashtag Trend on Social Media
What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law
Business 7 hours ago

What You Need to Know About Indonesia’s Revised Mining Law

 Indonesia has revised Law No. 4 of 2009 on Mineral and Coal Mining (UU Minerba). Here's what you need to know.
Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado
Business 7 hours ago

Lucky Air Launches Direct Flights Between Kunming and Manado

 Lucky Air has launched direct flights between Kunming and Manado, operating three times a week.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
1
Indonesian Palm Oil Export Sees Double-Digit Drop to $1.44 Billion
2
Indonesia to Develop Its Very Own DeepSeek, Luhut Says
3
Malaysian Gets Last-Minute Stay of Execution in Singapore
4
Death of South Korean Star Kim Sae-ron Sparks Calls for Change in Celebrity Treatment
5
Luhut Reassures Public on Danantara as Calls to Withdraw Funds from State Banks Rise
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED