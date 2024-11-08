Dua Lipa "Heartbroken" as Jakarta Concert Is Cancelled at the Last Minute

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
November 8, 2024 | 11:55 pm
Dua Lipa. The British pop star's much-anticipated concert in Jakarta, part of her Radical Optimism tour, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, has been canceled due to safety and logistical issues. (Instagram @dualipa)
Jakarta. Dua Lipa’s much-anticipated concert in Jakarta, part of her Radical Optimism tour, has been canceled due to safety and logistical issues.

The British pop star, who was scheduled to perform on Saturday at the Indonesia Arena, expressed her heartbreak over the cancellation on her Instagram Story, confirming the show would not go ahead after concerns about the safety of the stage setup.

Despite Dua Lipa being ready to perform and the concert team working diligently to address production challenges, the organizers, TEM Presents and PK Entertainment, made the difficult decision to cancel. They explained that the cancellation was made with the utmost consideration for the safety of both the audience and the artist.

"I am heartbroken to share that I won’t be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday. I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging," Dua Lipa shared with her fans on Friday.

She also expressed her disappointment, mentioning that she had been eagerly anticipating her return to Jakarta, having previously performed at We The Fest in 2017 and at a major e-commerce anniversary event in 2019.

In response to the abrupt cancellation, the organizers apologized and assured ticket holders that full refunds would be processed. Refund requests will be accepted from Nov. 11 to Nov. 30, 2024. Ticket holders can expect to receive a refund request form via the email used for their purchase.

For further details on the refund process, attendees are encouraged to visit dualipainjakarta.com.

