East Java’s Contrasting Tarawih Traditions: 10 Minutes vs. 8 Hours

Blitar. Two Islamic boarding schools in East Java observe vastly different tarawih prayer traditions during Ramadan—one completing 23 rak'ahs in just 10 minutes, while the other lasts eight hours with a full 30-juz Quran recitation. Mambaul Hikam Islamic Boarding School in Blitar is known for its kilat (fast) tarawih, a century-old practice designed to accommodate the schedules of local farmers, whereas Al-Fatah Temboro in Magetan upholds an endurance-testing prayer that runs until suhoor (the meal before dawn), led by imams who have memorized the entire Quran.

What is Tarawih?

Tarawih is a prayer performed by Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan. It consists of multiple rak'ahs (units of prayer) and is traditionally performed in congregation after the Isha prayer. While the number of rak'ahs can vary, many follow the practice of 20 rak'ahs plus three witr prayers, making a total of 23. The pace and length of tarawih prayers can differ depending on local traditions.

The 10-Minute Tarawih Tradition

At Mambaul Hikam Islamic Boarding School in Mantenan Village, Blitar, thousands of worshippers gather nightly to perform a 23-rak'ah tarawih prayer that lasts just 10 minutes. This practice, which has existed since 1907 under the leadership of local religious leader Abdul Qofur, attracts devotees from neighboring regions such as Tulungagung and Kediri.

Muhamad Shodiwi Basthul Birri, the son of the boarding school's caretaker, said that speed does not compromise the validity of the prayer.

"Alhamdulillah, the number of worshippers continues to grow, and here we really maintain the tradition. Even though the tarawih prayer is performed quickly, it does not reduce the pillars and validity of the prayer. This tradition has been practiced since 1907 and is still maintained today," he told Beritasatu.com recently.

The practice originated from the needs of local farmers and livestock breeders who found lengthy night prayers difficult to manage alongside their demanding work schedules. By introducing the fast tarawih, the boarding school was able to encourage greater participation in worship.

"For us who work at night, the short duration allows us to worship without disturbing our work time," said Ibad, a worshipper from Kediri.

Beyond the prayer itself, the boarding school also upholds the tradition of ringing the beduk (large drum) after congregational prayers, adding to the festive Ramadan atmosphere.

The Eight-Hour Tarawih Tradition

On the other end of the spectrum, Al-Fatah Temboro Islamic Boarding School in Magetan practices one of the longest tarawih prayers in Indonesia. Here, the prayer lasts eight hours, with the entire 30-juz Quran recited each night.

Led by five rotating imams, the session begins after dusk, continuing until 3:30 a.m., just before suhoor.

"The prayer consists of three juz in six rak'ahs. After the Isha (night) prayer, the tarawih prayer consists of 20 rak'ahs until approaching suhoor," said Muhammad Yusuf Hasyim, a teaching staff member at Al-Fatah Temboro, on Tuesday.

Known as the "Madinah Village," Al-Fatah Temboro attracts not only local Islamic students but also worshippers from outside the area, with some families following the tradition from the first night of Ramadan until its end.

Ahmad Zhuair, one of the imams, explained that those leading the prayers must be capable of reciting the entire Quran from memory. To sustain their energy, they consume raw chicken eggs and drink coffee to remain alert through the long hours.

"They must memorize the Quran and maintain their stamina, something I have been doing for four years as an imam," Zhuair said.

