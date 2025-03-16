East Kalimantan Establishes Wildlife Rescue Center for Endangered Species Beyond Orangutans

East Kalimantan. The East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Agency has partnered with the Conservation Action Network (CAN) Indonesia to establish a wildlife rescue center in Berau Regency, dedicated to rehabilitating and protecting endangered species.

Named the Long Sam Wildlife Rescue Center, the facility will serve as a sanctuary for gibbons, monkeys, sun bears, pangolins, hornbills, and other endemic bird species of Kalimantan. It is designed to rescue, rehabilitate, and retrain animals that are injured, displaced, or in need of special care.

Urgent Need for a Wildlife Rescue Center

According to Ari Wibawanto, head of the Conservation and Natural Resources Agency, East Kalimantan urgently requires a specialized center to rescue animals caught in human-wildlife conflicts.

“The rescued animals will be cared for and trained before being released back into the wild,” Ari said on Saturday.

Advertisement

He added that Long Sam provides a safe haven for animals affected by illegal hunting, habitat destruction, and climate change. While not an orangutan rehabilitation center, the facility will also assist in the evacuation and rescue of orangutans when necessary.

“Given the current situation, we hope to contribute significantly to wildlife conservation while raising public awareness about the importance of biodiversity,” Ari added.

Beyond Orangutans: Protecting Other Endangered Species

Kalimantan is often associated with orangutans, but many other endangered species face increasing threats, according to Paulinus Kristianto, founder of CAN Indonesia.

“East Kalimantan’s forests are home to many endangered animals, not just orangutans. A healthy ecosystem includes a variety of species, yet many are at risk due to habitat loss and poaching,” Paulinus said.

A baby bear rescued from the community is seen at a sanctuary in East Kalimantan on. October 6, 2024. (Photo courtesy of CAN Indonesia)

One of the most vulnerable species is the pangolin, whose poaching has surged dramatically. Gibbons also require special attention, as they, like orangutans, need to be taught survival skills before being released back into the wild.

“This is why we established the Long Sam Wildlife Rescue Center. Many animals are struggling to survive as their natural habitats shrink. Without intervention, their chances of survival are slim,” Paulinus explained.

Beyond providing shelter, Long Sam aims to educate local communities on the importance of conservation. Training programs and collaborations with schools will help raise awareness among younger generations about environmental protection.

The Need for Release Forests

A major challenge facing wildlife conservation is the availability of suitable forests for releasing rehabilitated animals. Paulinus stressed that protected forests are essential for their long-term survival.

“After rehabilitation, these animals need a safe and healthy forest to return to. However, these forests must also be monitored and protected,” he said on Sunday.

Unfortunately, deforestation, land conversion for plantations, and climate change are rapidly shrinking the remaining viable habitats in Indonesia. This loss directly threatens the ability to reintroduce rescued wildlife back into their natural environments.

The Conservation and Natural Resources Agency and other environmental organizations are calling on the government and the public to prioritize forest protection and restoration. They emphasize that without healthy, connected forest ecosystems, conservation efforts will not succeed.

“Without forests, rescuing wildlife becomes pointless. We must ensure that their release is done in protected areas where they can thrive,” Paulinus concluded.

To strengthen conservation efforts, the role of local communities is becoming increasingly important. Through education and awareness campaigns, it is hoped that people will take an active role in protecting forests as critical habitats for endangered species.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: