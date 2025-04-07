Eid Holiday Draws 182,000 Tourists to Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko

Yogyakarta. Indonesia’s iconic temple destinations—Borobudur, Prambanan, and Ratu Boko—recorded a 25 percent surge in tourist arrivals during the 2025 Eid al-Fitr holiday period, according to InJourney Destination Management (formerly Taman Wisata Candi Borobudur, Prambanan & Ratu Boko or TWC).

From March 31 to April 6, a total of 182,219 visitors flocked to the three temple complexes, up from the same festive period last year. Prambanan led the rise with a 42 percent jump in visits, followed by Borobudur with a 7 percent increase and Ratu Boko with 4 percent.

“The Eid season brought significant traffic to our destinations. This reflects growing public enthusiasm for cultural heritage tourism,” Febrina Intan, CEO of InJourney Destination Management, told BeritaSatu on Monday.

Cultural performances, including the Ramayana Ballet, also proved to be a major draw. Shows such as Roro Jonggrang and Shinta Obong attracted 3,617 visitors between April 1 and 6. The peak attendance for the Ramayana stage was recorded on Sunday, April 6, with 740 attendees.

Daily visitor data showed Prambanan Temple topping the list with 108,784 visitors, followed by Borobudur at 67,536, and Ratu Boko at 5,899. The highest single-day attendance across all three destinations occurred on Thursday, April 3 (H+3 Eid), with 40,015 tourists in total.

Themed under the campaign #LebarandiCandi, the 2025 festivities combined cultural immersion with family-friendly attractions. Visitors were treated to interactive experiences such as Pasar Medang, a traditional market featuring local cuisine, crafts, and activities tailored for children and families.

Highlights included live demonstrations of Javanese calligraphy, recycled-material workshops, and traditional games at Kampung Bocah (Children's Village). A live parade of Ramayana dancers provided an immersive experience, with costumed performers interacting with guests at Prambanan Temple.

The Borobudur complex hosted Panggung Rakyat, showcasing traditional performing arts like Soreng, Dayakan, and Jathilan, while engaging visitors in hands-on artmaking, including pottery and weaving workshops through the Kampung Seni Borobudur initiative.

At Ratu Boko, visitors were entertained by local musicians playing Srandul and Gejog Lesung, while children and families enjoyed classic games like enggrang (stilts) and gangsing (spinning tops).

“This year’s #LebarandiCandi engaged over 2,500 local MSMEs, 1,500 artists, and 900 local workers. It’s a testament to the collaborative ecosystem we’re building to strengthen regional economic growth,” Febrina said.

While visitor numbers have begun to taper off in line with the post-holiday return traffic, InJourney remains optimistic that full holiday targets will be met by April 8.

