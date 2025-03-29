Eid Holiday Rush: Pet Hotels in Indonesia Hit Maximum Capacity

Jakarta. As the Eid holiday approaches, pet hotels across Indonesia are experiencing a surge in demand as pet owners seek reliable accommodations for their furry companions. With many families traveling to their hometowns, facilities like Miru Pet Hotel in Central Jakarta have reached full capacity well in advance.

Miru Pet Hotel, located in Matraman, offers two types of cat rooms with a total capacity of 58 felines. According to Ibah, an employee at Miru Pet Hotel, bookings for the Eid holiday season started as early as last year.

"Our high season during Eid sees early reservations, with some customers booking a year in advance. If rooms are full, we implement a waiting list system," Ibah said on Friday.

The pet hotel provides suite and VIP rooms, starting at Rp 140,000 ($8.5) per night during regular periods. To ensure comfort, each room includes a cat tree, dry food, a litter box with fresh sand, and regular updates for pet owners. The hotel also offers 24-hour CCTV access via an app.

"Our standard rates are Rp 140,000 for suite rooms and Rp 150,000 for VIP rooms. However, due to high demand during Eid and Christmas, prices increase by 20 percent to around Rp 168,000 - Rp 180,000 per night," she explained.

Before check-in, pets must meet health requirements, including vaccinations, and free from fleas, viruses, and fungal infections.

Olla, a Jakarta resident, opted to board her two cats at Miru Pet Hotel to ensure their well-being while she traveled.

"I can't bear to leave them alone at home for too long. Here, they are well cared for, and I receive daily updates. They even get playtime outside their enclosures," Olla shared.

In Kudus, Central Java, a pet hotel catering specifically to cats has also reached capacity. Offering premium services such as air-conditioned rooms, buffet-style meals, and grooming packages, the hotel ensures a luxurious stay for its feline guests.

"We provide a comfortable and clean space with premium meals. Our hotel has been fully booked since five days ago, and we have had to turn away many customers due to limited capacity," said Meliana, the pet hotel owner.

Pet owners can check their cats into the Kudus facility for Rp 60,000 per night, which includes premium food and daily updates. Additional grooming services start at Rp 85,000.

In Malang, East Java, pet boarding services have seen a fivefold increase in demand compared to regular days. Amalia, the owner of Dr. Meow pet hotel, reported that all 140 available enclosures are fully booked.

"We reached full capacity 10 days before Eid. The demand has been overwhelming," Amalia said.

She started her business after struggling to find reliable pet care during her own holiday travels. Dr. Meow ensures pet comfort by using spacious enclosures instead of wire cages, maintaining strict hygiene standards, and providing climate-controlled rooms.

"Our enclosures are at least 70 cm wide, allowing pets to move freely. We prioritize cleanliness by sterilizing cages daily and equipping rooms with AC, exhaust fans, air purifiers, and dehumidifiers," she said.

Luxury dog boarding hotels in Surabaya, East Java, are also experiencing a significant increase in demand during the Eid holiday, with facilities such as Sunny Pet Hotel reporting a threefold increase in revenue compared to regular days.

Dony Alamsyah, a dog lover from Surabaya, has been a loyal customer of Sunny Pet Hotel, especially during the Eid holiday. He appreciates the affordability and security the hotel offers, with experienced staff and CCTV monitoring providing peace of mind for pet owners.

"I always entrust my pets to Sunny Pet Hotel, especially during the Eid holiday. The prices are reasonable, and I feel reassured knowing that experienced staff and CCTV monitoring keep my pets safe," Dony said on Friday.

Dommi Gauri, the owner of Sunny Pet Hotel, revealed that during the Eid holiday, their business has seen a 300 percent increase in revenue. Over the past two weeks, approximately 840 dogs have been checked in and out of the five-star pet hotel.

With pet hotels filling up quickly, pet owners are advised to book early for future holiday seasons to ensure their furry friends have a comfortable and secure place to stay during their travels.

