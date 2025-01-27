Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67

Chairul Fikri
January 27, 2025 | 9:27 pm
SHARE
Emilia Contessa, a prominent figure in Indonesia's entertainment industry, passed away at the age of 67, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in Banyuwangi, East Java. (Beritasatu.com)
Emilia Contessa, a prominent figure in Indonesia's entertainment industry, passed away at the age of 67, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. in Banyuwangi, East Java. (Beritasatu.com)

Jakarta. Emilia Contessa, a prominent figure in Indonesia's entertainment industry, has passed away at the age of 67. Known in her personal life as Nur Indah Citra Sukma Munsyi, she passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:00 p.m. in Banyuwangi, East Java. The news was confirmed by Risna Ories, manager of her daughter, artist Denada Elizabeth Tambunan.

Emilia was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, and had previously been treated for a leg injury in Jakarta. Although her death was sudden, the cause remains unclear as of now.

Born on September 23, 1957, in Banyuwangi, Emilia Contessa's career began at the tender age of five under the management of her mother. She became widely known for hits such as Flamboyan, Angin Malam, and Layu Sebelum Berkembang. In addition to her music career, Emilia appeared in several popular films including Ratapan Anak Tiri, Tetesan Air Mata Ibu, and Benyamin Raja Lenong.

Emilia's personal life was closely followed by the media. She had three children and had been married multiple times, including to Rio Tambunan, with whom she had her children Denada and Rico Tambunan. She later married Abdullah Surkaty and Ussama Muhammad Al Hadar.

Her career expanded into politics when she ran for Banyuwangi's local election in 2010 and eventually served as a member of the DPD (Regional Representative Council) of East Java from 2014 to 2019.

Many industry colleagues, including Baim Wong and Anya Dwinov, expressed their condolences. Denada, who had been in frequent contact with her mother until the afternoon of her death, is currently en route to Banyuwangi to say her final goodbyes.

Emilia Contessa's legacy will continue to live on through her contributions to music, film, and politics. She is survived by her children, Denada and Rico, and her extended family.

Tags:
#People
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Tens of Thousands Return to Devastated Northern Gaza as Israel Lifts Closure Under Truce
News 4 hours ago

Tens of Thousands Return to Devastated Northern Gaza as Israel Lifts Closure Under Truce

 Tens of Thousands Return to Devastated Northern Gaza as Israel Lifts Closure Under Truce
Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67

 Emilia Contessa, beloved Indonesian singer and actress, has passed away at 67.
Survey Shows Sri Mulyani and Erick Thohir as the Top Performers in Prabowo’s Cabinet
News 5 hours ago

Survey Shows Sri Mulyani and Erick Thohir as the Top Performers in Prabowo’s Cabinet

 Survey ranks Indonesia’s top-performing ministers in Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet, led by Sri Mulyani, Erick Thohir, and AHY.
KCIC Apologizes for Whoosh Train Delay After Trespasser Disrupts Service
News 5 hours ago

KCIC Apologizes for Whoosh Train Delay After Trespasser Disrupts Service

 KCIC has apologized for delays on the Whoosh high-speed train after a trespasser entered the tracks in the Karawang-Padalarang section.
Monkey Forest Remains a Tourist Favorite Despite December Tragedy
Lifestyle 5 hours ago

Monkey Forest Remains a Tourist Favorite Despite December Tragedy

 Monkey Forest in Ubud, Bali, remains a top tourist destination, attracting thousands during the Chinese New Year, despite December's tragedy
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
1
Indonesia Demands Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Migrant Workers by Malaysian Patrol
2
Jakarta Police Officer Accused of Extorting Suspects in Deaths of Two Teen Girls for Rp 20 Billion
3
India, Indonesia Agree to Address Trade Barriers
4
De-Dollarization: Indonesia, India Look Forward to Local Currency Trade
5
‘I’m Just A Fighter’: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn Wins 2025 Indonesia Masters
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED