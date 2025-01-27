Emilia Contessa, Indonesian Singer and Actress, Passes Away at 67

Jakarta. Emilia Contessa, a prominent figure in Indonesia's entertainment industry, has passed away at the age of 67. Known in her personal life as Nur Indah Citra Sukma Munsyi, she passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6:00 p.m. in Banyuwangi, East Java. The news was confirmed by Risna Ories, manager of her daughter, artist Denada Elizabeth Tambunan.

Emilia was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure, and had previously been treated for a leg injury in Jakarta. Although her death was sudden, the cause remains unclear as of now.

Born on September 23, 1957, in Banyuwangi, Emilia Contessa's career began at the tender age of five under the management of her mother. She became widely known for hits such as Flamboyan, Angin Malam, and Layu Sebelum Berkembang. In addition to her music career, Emilia appeared in several popular films including Ratapan Anak Tiri, Tetesan Air Mata Ibu, and Benyamin Raja Lenong.

Emilia's personal life was closely followed by the media. She had three children and had been married multiple times, including to Rio Tambunan, with whom she had her children Denada and Rico Tambunan. She later married Abdullah Surkaty and Ussama Muhammad Al Hadar.

Her career expanded into politics when she ran for Banyuwangi's local election in 2010 and eventually served as a member of the DPD (Regional Representative Council) of East Java from 2014 to 2019.

Many industry colleagues, including Baim Wong and Anya Dwinov, expressed their condolences. Denada, who had been in frequent contact with her mother until the afternoon of her death, is currently en route to Banyuwangi to say her final goodbyes.

Emilia Contessa's legacy will continue to live on through her contributions to music, film, and politics. She is survived by her children, Denada and Rico, and her extended family.

