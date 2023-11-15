Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Enthusiasm Soars High for Coldplay Concert in Jakarta

Rio Abdi & Grace El Dora
November 15, 2023 | 7:34 pm
Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram @coldplay)
Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram @coldplay)

Jakarta. Enthusiasm soars high ahead of the Coldplay concert in Jakarta on Wednesday night.

The long-awaited “Music of the Sphere” concert is set to start at 9 p.m. Many fans have already been waiting at the venue Gelora Bung Karno stadium since the morning. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend. The concert has also resulted in heavy traffic jams. 

Office workers Heri and Irfan came from Yogyakarta just to see the British rock band in Jakarta. Heri admitted he had been a long-time fan, while Irfan said he hoped Coldplay could play 28 songs. 

“Rumor has it that there are 28 songs on the list,” Irfan said at Gelora Bung Karno on Wednesday.

Die-hard Coldplay fan Santi was hanging out near the stadium in the morning even though she did not get a ticket. Santi said she wanted to witness the euphoria in person.

“It is a bittersweet feeling. Because I can’t enter the venue, but I heard it’s going to be super fun!” Santi said.

Coldplay recently made headlines after the band uploaded a photo of their vocalist Chris Martin and manager Phil Harvey strolling around Jakarta. In that photo, Chris Martin was wearing a gray shirt, and black shorts, and was walking on bare feet. The post got 57,000 likes.

“Epic walk in Jakarta,” Coldplay posted on the social media platform X on Tuesday evening.

