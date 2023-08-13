Sunday, August 13, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Fans Fall in Love with Nyoman Paul at Semesta Berpesta Karawang

BeritaSatu
August 12, 2023 | 9:57 pm
SHARE
Indonesian Idol alumni Nyoman Paul performs for the Semesta Berpesta crowd in Karawang on August 12, 2023. (B1 Photo/Andrea Hosana)
Indonesian Idol alumni Nyoman Paul performs for the Semesta Berpesta crowd in Karawang on August 12, 2023. (B1 Photo/Andrea Hosana)

Jakarta. Indonesian Idol alumni Nyoman Paul on Saturday made fans fall in love with his performance at the Karawang edition of Semesta Berpesta music fest.

Nyoman Paul first took the audience down memory lane with "Without You", which he had previously sung as an Indonesian Idol contestant. Nyoman performed Seventeen’s “Selalu Mengalah” (‘Always Giving In’). He also covered Naif’s “Benci untuk Mencinta” (‘Hate to Love’).

The Semesta Berpesta Karawang crowd was packed with Nyoman fans, many of whom wore headbands with laminated pictures of the idol. The crowd even brought flowers and gifts for Nyoman. A fan even screamed “I love you!” to the 22-year-old singer.

“Love you too. Love you more,” Nyoman Paul replied.

Advertisement

Nyoman Paul was the second performer that day. Singer Stevan Pasaribu was the first to come on stage. Stevan said: “Semesta Berpesta is definitely one of the craziest music festivals that I have ever attended.”

“I love Karawang, I love Semesta Berpesta,” he added.

Dangdut singer Nella Kharisma and pop rock group Armada are also set to perform later in the night. Festival-goers will not go hungry as there are many food stalls available at the venue. Semesta Berpesta attendees can also sing karaoke and play a plethora of games such as virtual sports and power shoot ball, to name a few.

Semesta Berpesta Karawang, which is taking place at Street Carnival Galuh Mas, will go on until Sunday.

The line-up for the second day includes Andmesh, Geisha, Ndarboy, and Anggi Marito.

Read More: Thousands Attend Semesta Berpesta Yogyakarta Music Fest

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Batik Air Introduces New Route to Chennai
Business 4 hours ago

Batik Air Introduces New Route to Chennai

 The Chennai flight marks a historic milestone as Indonesia's first direct air link to the South Asian region.
Fans Fall in Love with Nyoman Paul at Semesta Berpesta Karawang
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

Fans Fall in Love with Nyoman Paul at Semesta Berpesta Karawang

 Indonesian Idol alumni Nyoman Paul made fans fall in love with his performance at the Semesta Berpesta Karawang.
Bintan Official Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe from Cigarette Producers
News 8 hours ago

Bintan Official Arrested for Allegedly Taking Bribe from Cigarette Producers

 This manipulation is said to have resulted in a loss of Rp 296 billion ($19.4 million) in unpaid cigarette excise duties to the state.
State Elections Begin in Malaysia as Anwar Seeks to Shore Up His Rule 
News 13 hours ago

State Elections Begin in Malaysia as Anwar Seeks to Shore Up His Rule 

 Before Anwar, Malaysia had three prime ministers since 2018 after lawmakers switched support for political mileage.
Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle EM1 in Indonesian Market
Business 15 hours ago

Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle EM1 in Indonesian Market

 The EM1 electric motorcycle is priced at Rp 40 million ($2,600), including the battery, which boasts a capacity of 1.7 kilowatts.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show
1
Mitsubishi's All-New Xforce Makes World Premiere at Indonesia Auto Show
2
43rd ASEAN Summit to Bring Together 27 World Leaders, Global Bodies
3
Indonesia Aims Stronger Ties with Thailand to Bolster Rubber Prices
4
Double Celebrations for Agus as Supreme Court Rejects Moeldoko's Appeal
5
New REI Chairman Aims to Establish Property Research Agency
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED