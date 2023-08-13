Fans Fall in Love with Nyoman Paul at Semesta Berpesta Karawang

Jakarta. Indonesian Idol alumni Nyoman Paul on Saturday made fans fall in love with his performance at the Karawang edition of Semesta Berpesta music fest.

Nyoman Paul first took the audience down memory lane with "Without You", which he had previously sung as an Indonesian Idol contestant. Nyoman performed Seventeen’s “Selalu Mengalah” (‘Always Giving In’). He also covered Naif’s “Benci untuk Mencinta” (‘Hate to Love’).

The Semesta Berpesta Karawang crowd was packed with Nyoman fans, many of whom wore headbands with laminated pictures of the idol. The crowd even brought flowers and gifts for Nyoman. A fan even screamed “I love you!” to the 22-year-old singer.

“Love you too. Love you more,” Nyoman Paul replied.

Nyoman Paul was the second performer that day. Singer Stevan Pasaribu was the first to come on stage. Stevan said: “Semesta Berpesta is definitely one of the craziest music festivals that I have ever attended.”

“I love Karawang, I love Semesta Berpesta,” he added.

Dangdut singer Nella Kharisma and pop rock group Armada are also set to perform later in the night. Festival-goers will not go hungry as there are many food stalls available at the venue. Semesta Berpesta attendees can also sing karaoke and play a plethora of games such as virtual sports and power shoot ball, to name a few.

Semesta Berpesta Karawang, which is taking place at Street Carnival Galuh Mas, will go on until Sunday.

The line-up for the second day includes Andmesh, Geisha, Ndarboy, and Anggi Marito.

