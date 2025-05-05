Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

Jakarta. As one of Indonesia’s most popular hiking destinations, Mount Rinjani attracts both local and international tourists with its stunning views. But behind the beauty, Rinjani is also a dangerous mountain, especially for hikers who are not well-prepared.

In recent months, several tragic accidents have happened on the mountain. The most recent case involved a 27-year-old Brazilian climber, identified as JDSP. He was found dead after falling into a 600-meter-deep ravine. The SAR (Search and Rescue) team found his body on Tuesday, June 24, after days of searching in difficult weather conditions.

The evacuation process was not easy. Seven rescue workers stayed overnight at the location. Three of them waited at a 400-meter anchor point, while four others reached the bottom of the ravine to prepare the body for evacuation. Due to bad weather and low visibility, the evacuation was delayed until the next morning.

JDSP’s death is not the only tragedy on Rinjani. On May 3, a Malaysian tourist named Rennie Bin Abdul Ghani, 57, died after falling 100 meters from a cliff on the Torean trail. This area is known for being very steep and dangerous. His body was found the next day with help from drones and rope equipment.

Advertisement

Another Malaysian climber, Mohd Hafidz, 38, was badly injured after falling on the Sembalun route while trying to avoid a porter. He suffered serious injuries to his neck, back, and legs and had to be taken to a hospital.

Last year, a 16-year-old hiker from Jakarta, Kaifat Rafi Mubarrok, also died after falling from a cliff at Plawangan Sembalun. His body was found eight days later, 200 meters below.

In October 2024, a Russian woman named Rusmordovina Alexandra, 44, was injured during an illegal hike without registration. She broke bones and had head injuries. Rescue teams saved her after five hours. Five days later, an Irish tourist, Farrel Paul, 31, also fell around 200 meters in the same area.

These accidents show that Rinjani is not a mountain to be taken lightly. The trails can be steep, slippery, and dangerous. Weather conditions can change quickly. And without enough preparation, even experienced hikers can face serious danger.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: