Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Female Officers Prohibited from Dyeing Hair Under New Police Directive

Stevani Wijaya
September 27, 2023 | 5:01 pm
FILE - Female police officers patrol on Jalan Sudirman in Jambi on their bicycles. (Antara Photo/Wahdi Septiawan)
Jakarta. The Indonesian Police have issued a new directive regarding the hairstyle of female officers, which prohibits them from altering the natural color of their hair and wearing colorful head accessories.

Female officers are instructed to maintain their hair length, ensuring it does not extend beyond the collar by more than two centimeters, or they must secure it in a bun.

National Police HR Division Head Insp. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo said on Wednesday this directive aligns with hairstyle standards for "female military and police officers worldwide" and aims to maintain uniformity.

The directive also specifies that female officers are not allowed to adopt a crew-cut hairstyle, a style typically associated with their male counterparts.

More Indonesian Women to Join UN Peacekeeping Mission, Says FM

Muslim female officers are permitted to wear hijabs in accordance with existing regulations. The use of wigs is strictly prohibited, except for medical reasons.

This rule does not apply to female officers engaged in undercover assignments.

The directive mentions that "female officers assigned to specific tasks may be allowed to wear wigs or modify and color their hair, but only if they possess an official assignment letter." This directive was signed by National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

#Lifestyle
