Fireworks and Concerts: Jakarta’s Top Spots to Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025

Jakarta. Jakarta is gearing up for New Year’s Eve 2025 with a lineup of exciting events spread across the city. From breathtaking fireworks displays to lively music concerts, the capital offers many choices for those looking to ring in the new year in style.

Here are some of the top locations where Jakartans plan to celebrate the New Year, as compiled by Beritasatu.com.

1. Monas

The iconic Monas (National Monument) will host its Wisata Malam Tugu Monas from December 28 to 30, 2024. Visitors can explore the monument’s beauty between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., with a daily capacity limited to 2,400 attendees. The highlight is the Dancing Fountain Show, held twice a day at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 31, the evening program will close earlier at 6 p.m., accommodating 1,600 visitors. However, Monas grounds will remain accessible until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, with its lighting displays illuminating the area until 10 p.m.

2. Bundaran HI

At the iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout, revelers can enjoy performances by top local artists like Yura Yunita, RAN, and others near Plaza Indonesia and Sarinah. The main stage will feature spectacular light shows, drone displays with unique formations, and, of course, mesmerizing fireworks. Along Jalan M.H. Thamrin and Jalan Sudirman, various stages will host music acts spanning genres from dangdut to pop, reggae, and rock.

3. Kota Tua Jakarta

Jakarta's Old Town will host the Jakarta Light Festival on Dec. 30-31, 2024. This vibrant event, starting in the afternoon, is expected to draw around 41,000 visitors. Attendees can enjoy stunning lighting displays and lively music performances from local community groups.

4. Ancol

Ancol promises a Cheerful Holiday theme for its New Year’s Eve festivities. On Dec. 31, visitors can look forward to concerts, games, and spectacular fireworks displays. Performers include Voice of Baceprot, Fakedopp & Souljah, OM Mahesa, Ari Lasso, and Jamrud, with events held across Lagoon Beach, Festival Beach, and Carnaval Beach.

Additionally, Dunia Fantasi (Dufan) will host a Magical Night Special Electric Parade with Robot, along with a Drone Light Show and Musical Fireworks to cap off the evening.

5. Taman Mini Indonesia Indah

Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) will hold its Sorak Sorai Fest from Dec. 30, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025. The festival includes musical performances by Endah & Resha, Kunto Aji, Project Pop, Aldi Taher, Tiara Andini, and Tipe-X.

Visitors can also witness the Tirta Cerita Dancing Fountain combined with a drone show starting at 6:30 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, TMII will host a stunning fireworks display at midnight to welcome 2025.



