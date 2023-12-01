Monday, December 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Foreign Tourist Arrivals Drop 8.57 Pct in October

Arnoldus Kristianus
December 1, 2023 | 4:27 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists visit Kuta Beach in Bali on November 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)
Foreign tourists visit Kuta Beach in Bali on November 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)

Jakarta. The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that foreign tourist arrivals had seen an 8.57 percent drop in October compared to the previous month.

In October, Indonesia welcomed 978,500 foreign tourist arrivals, versus the 1.07 million foreigners recorded the previous month. This also marks the second-sharpest decline in 2023.

“But October’s foreign tourist arrivals represent a 33.27 percent growth year-on-year,” Edy Mahmud, a deputy at the BPS, told a press briefing.

Throughout January-October 2023, Indonesia has attracted 9.49 million foreign tourists, up by 124.3 percent from the same period last year. Despite the significant growth, it still failed to surpass the pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement

About 845,150 foreign tourists arrived at the major entry gates, while 133,350 others passed through Indonesia’s borders. As many as 707,580 foreign travelers visited Indonesia by plane. BPS data shows 114,020 foreigners came to Indonesia by sea transport. About 23,540 foreigners arrived in the Southeast Asian country by land travel.

The foreign travelers who visited Indonesia in Oct. 2023 mostly came from close neighbors Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore. The average foreign traveler stayed for 7.76 nights.

The nationwide occupancy rate in starred hotels stood at 53.02 percent in Oct. 2023. Starred hotels in East Kalimantan recorded an occupancy rate of 62.39 percent. BPS attributed this trend to government officials visiting East Kalimantan to check on the new capital project Nusantara, among others.

Tags:
#Lifestyle
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing
News 2 hours ago

11 Bodies Recovered after Marapi Eruption, and 12 Climbers Still Missing

 About 75 climbers had started their way up the nearly 2,900-meter (9,480-foot) mountain on Saturday and became stranded.
Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi Denies Allegations of Asking KPK to Halt Setya Novanto's Graft Case

 Jokowi said he had requested the State Secretariat to review his past schedules, confirming that the alleged meeting never took place.
No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi
Business 4 hours ago

No Investor Will Come if We Have Poor Infrastructure: Jokowi

 Indonesia is still falling behind other countries like China and Korea in terms of infrastructure, according to Jokowi.
It’s Best Not to Rely on a Single Foreign Country to Build Nusantara: Analyst
Business 6 hours ago

It’s Best Not to Rely on a Single Foreign Country to Build Nusantara: Analyst

 The Nusantara project requires a massive investment, but it is best not to rely on one foreign country to build Nusantara.
Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea
News 16 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea

 The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Complete List of City/Regency Minimum Wages across Java Unveiled for 2024
3
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
4
Indonesia Needs $1t to Reach Net Zero by 2060: Jokowi at COP28
5
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED