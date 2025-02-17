Foreign Tourist Arrivals in Indonesia Drop in March 2025

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 2, 2025 | 7:13 pm
A foreign tourist takes a picture of the traditional dancers in Radin Inten II airport in Lampung on January 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)
A foreign tourist takes a picture of the traditional dancers in Radin Inten II airport in Lampung on January 17, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fikri Yusuf)

Jakarta. Indonesia saw a decrease in foreign tourist arrivals in March 2025, with a total of 841,030 visits, marking a 5.63 percent decline from February 2025 and a 2.18 percent drop compared to the same month in 2024.

Pudji Ismartini, a deputy at the Central Statistics Agency  (BPS), reported that air travel accounted for the majority of arrivals, making up 79.6 percent of the total, while sea and land travel contributed 17.26 percent and 3.14 percent, respectively.

"Foreign tourist arrivals through main entry points in March 2025 reached 841,030 visits, down 2.18 percent month-on-month and 5.63 percent year-on-year," said Pudji during a press conference at the BPS office on Friday.

Among these, air travel saw 669,480 visits in March 2025, a 1.9 percent decrease from March 2024. The sharpest declines were observed at Yogyakarta International Airport, with a 49.11 percent drop, and Kertajati Airport in West Java, which saw a 29.38 percent decline. However, Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta and Hasanuddin Airport in South Sulawesi saw significant increases, with arrivals up 135.16 percent and 124.53 percent, respectively.

Looking at the cumulative data for January-March 2025, foreign tourist arrivals reached 2.7 million, representing a 7.83 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Pudji also reported that the average spending per foreign tourist in the first quarter of 2025 was $1,277.17, which marked a decline compared to both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024.

"The average length of stay for foreign tourists in the first quarter of 2025 was 10.94 nights," she added.

In terms of spending, the largest portion went to accommodation (38.07 percent), followed by food and beverages (19.4 percent) and souvenirs (11.9 percent). These spending patterns remained consistent with the previous quarter of 2024.

Hotel occupancy rates also saw a decline in March 2025. Starred hotels had an occupancy rate of 33.56 percent, down 9.85 percentage points year-on-year and 13.65 percentage points month-on-month. Non-starred hotels had an even lower rate, with just 18.73 percent occupancy, down 3.37 points year-on-year and 4.44 points month-on-month. The average length of stay in starred hotels was 1.67 nights, slightly down by 0.03 points from the previous year.

Meanwhile, the number of domestic tourist trips in March 2025 totaled 582,078, showing a significant decline from earlier months. The figure dropped 23.32 percent from February 2025 and 15.92 percent year-on-year.

"The number of domestic tourist trips in March 2025 decreased by 23.32 percent compared to the previous month and by 15.92 percent from the same month last year," Pudji explained during the same press conference.

Of the 582,078 domestic trips in March 2025, 579,700 were through main entry points and 2,380 through border crossings. The majority of domestic trips abroad were made by air (461,450), with sea and land transport accounting for 89,980 and 28,270 trips, respectively.

Travel by air showed a significant drop, down 17.19 percent compared to March 2024 and 26.45 percent compared to February 2025. Sea travel also decreased by 5.4 percent year-on-year and 7.8 percent month-on-month, while land travel saw a smaller decline of 1.34 percent month-on-month and 3.34 percent year-on-year.

