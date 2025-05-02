Foreign Tourist Arrivals Up 9 Percent, Malaysia and Australians Lead Visitors

Jakarta. Indonesia welcomed over 1.16 million foreign tourists in April 2025, marking an 18.26 percent increase from the previous month and a 9.15 percent rise compared to the same period last year, according to data released by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on Monday.

“The number of foreign tourist arrivals in April 2025 reached 1,164,539, showing strong growth both monthly and annually,” said BPS Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics, Pudji Ismartini, during a press conference at the BPS headquarters on Monday.

Of the total arrivals, 1.03 million entered through main gateways --airports, seaports, and land crossings-- while around 138,760 visitors came via border checkpoints. Air travel dominated entry modes, accounting for 83.33 percent of main gate arrivals, followed by sea (13.73 percent) and land (2.94 percent).

Advertisement

Malaysia led the list of source countries in April, contributing 170,020 visitors or 14.6 percent of the total. It was followed by Australia (149,690 visitors or 12.85 percent), China (106,550 or 9.15 percent), and Singapore (97,510 or 8.37 percent).

Cumulatively, foreign tourist arrivals from January to April 2025 reached 4.33 million—up 5.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, the national hotel occupancy rate (TPK) in April rose to 36.75 percent, an increase of 9.23 percentage points from March, though slightly down by 1.10 points from April last year.

Star-rated hotels reported an average occupancy of 46.98 percent, with Bali topping the chart at 57.23 percent, followed by South Kalimantan (52.41 percent) and East Kalimantan (50.69 percent). The lowest occupancy rates were recorded in the provinces of Highland Papua (13.7 percent), West Sulawesi (18.51 percent), and West Papua (20.22 percent).

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: