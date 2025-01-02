Foreign Tourist Visits as of November Surpass 2023 Figures

Jakarta. The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia in the 11-month period ending in November has exceeded the total for the entire year of 2023, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday.

According to BPS data, Indonesia recorded 12.65 million international arrivals from January to November 2024, compared to 11.67 million for the full year of 2023.

The latest data reflects a 20.17 percent year-on-year increase, said BPS Deputy Head Pudji Ismartini.

"The number of foreign tourist visits in the January-November period of 2024 is the highest in the past five years," Pudji said during a news conference in Jakarta.

In November alone, Indonesia welcomed 1.09 million international visitors. While this figure marks an 8.53 percent decrease compared to October, it represents a 17.27 percent increase year-on-year.

The average occupancy rate at starred hotels across Indonesia stood at 54.96 percent in November, with East Kalimantan recording the highest occupancy rate of 68.39 percent. The surge in hotel occupancy in East Kalimantan is attributed to the opening of the future national capital, Nusantara, for tourist visits.

Tourism is a vital sector for Indonesia, contributing significantly to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes, Indonesia is one of the world's most sought-after travel destinations.

Bali remains the crown jewel of Indonesian tourism, drawing millions of international visitors each year with its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and world-class resorts. However, in recent years, the government has aggressively promoted other destinations under its "10 New Balis" initiative, aiming to reduce reliance on Bali and boost tourism in lesser-known regions.

Places like Labuan Bajo, home to the Komodo National Park, and Lake Toba, the world's largest volcanic lake, have gained increasing popularity among both domestic and international tourists.

The government’s commitment to tourism extends to major infrastructure projects, such as the development of Nusantara as the country’s new capital. Positioned as a sustainable city, Nusantara is envisioned to become a hub for eco-tourism and cultural experiences.

Indonesia’s sports tourism such as the annual MotoGP race at Mandalika Circuit on Lombok Island also attracted a significant amount of foreign travelers.

Tourism recovery post-pandemic has been driven by eased travel restrictions, strategic marketing campaigns, and the growing interest in experiential and sustainable travel.

