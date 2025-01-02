Foreign Tourist Visits as of November Surpass 2023 Figures

Arnoldus Kristianus
January 2, 2025 | 2:20 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists go shopping at Kuta Art Market in Badung, Bali on Aug. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)
Foreign tourists go shopping at Kuta Art Market in Badung, Bali on Aug. 6, 2024. (Antara Photo/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

Jakarta. The number of foreign tourist visits to Indonesia in the 11-month period ending in November has exceeded the total for the entire year of 2023, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday.

According to BPS data, Indonesia recorded 12.65 million international arrivals from January to November 2024, compared to 11.67 million for the full year of 2023.

The latest data reflects a 20.17 percent year-on-year increase, said BPS Deputy Head Pudji Ismartini.

"The number of foreign tourist visits in the January-November period of 2024 is the highest in the past five years," Pudji said during a news conference in Jakarta.

In November alone, Indonesia welcomed 1.09 million international visitors. While this figure marks an 8.53 percent decrease compared to October, it represents a 17.27 percent increase year-on-year.

The average occupancy rate at starred hotels across Indonesia stood at 54.96 percent in November, with East Kalimantan recording the highest occupancy rate of 68.39 percent. The surge in hotel occupancy in East Kalimantan is attributed to the opening of the future national capital, Nusantara, for tourist visits.

Tourism is a vital sector for Indonesia, contributing significantly to the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes, Indonesia is one of the world's most sought-after travel destinations.

Bali remains the crown jewel of Indonesian tourism, drawing millions of international visitors each year with its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and world-class resorts. However, in recent years, the government has aggressively promoted other destinations under its "10 New Balis" initiative, aiming to reduce reliance on Bali and boost tourism in lesser-known regions.

Places like Labuan Bajo, home to the Komodo National Park, and Lake Toba, the world's largest volcanic lake, have gained increasing popularity among both domestic and international tourists.

The government’s commitment to tourism extends to major infrastructure projects, such as the development of Nusantara as the country’s new capital. Positioned as a sustainable city, Nusantara is envisioned to become a hub for eco-tourism and cultural experiences.

Indonesia’s sports tourism such as the annual MotoGP race at Mandalika Circuit on Lombok Island also attracted a significant amount of foreign travelers.

Tourism recovery post-pandemic has been driven by eased travel restrictions, strategic marketing campaigns, and the growing interest in experiential and sustainable travel. 

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling
News 10 minutes ago

Constitutional Court Repeals 20% Parliamentary Threshold for Presidential Nomination in Landmark Ruling

 Article 222 of the General Elections Law has long been criticized for limiting citizens’ opportunities to run for the presidency.
From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT
Business 47 minutes ago

From Spotify to Google Play: Gov’t to Return Money from Miscalculated VAT

 Popular digital services such as Spotify and Google Play Store should have not been subject to the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).
17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia
News 3 hours ago

17-Year-Old Aceh Girl to Return Home After Alleged Abuse in Malaysia

 The Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is assisting a 17-year-old Aceh girl, suspected of being a victim of human trafficking in Malaysia.
Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch
News 3 hours ago

Small Businesses Left in the Dark as Free Nutritious Meal Program Nears Launch

 The MSME actors are complaining that the government has not yet held socialization regarding the free nutritious meal program
Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Year-End Sale Campaigns Record Rp 71.5 Trillion Transactions

 Many of these campaigns also focused on promoting sales of domestic goods.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
Oil Spills Drive Tourists Away from Bali’s Candidasa Coast
3
The Foreign Investors Who Invested in Indonesia in 2024
4
Prabowo Announces 12% VAT Increase on Luxury Goods Starting January 2025
5
150,000 Flock to Jakarta's HI Roundabout to Celebrate the New Year
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED