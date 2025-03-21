Foreign Tourists Prefer Other ASEAN Countries than Indonesia: Association

Thomas Rizal
March 21, 2025 | 12:29 pm
SHARE
International travelers get welcomed by the Joko Kaha tradition when visiting the Ternate Sultanate Palace in North Maluku on March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)
International travelers get welcomed by the Joko Kaha tradition when visiting the Ternate Sultanate Palace in North Maluku on March 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)

Jakarta. Indonesia's tourism is trailing behind its ASEAN counterparts as it attracts less foreign holidaymakers than its Southeast Asian neighbors, according to an industry association.

Indonesia has set a goal to bring in between 14 million and 16 million international tourists this year. Last year, as many as 13.9 million foreigners visited Indonesia, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data showed. Despite the bigger target, it turns out that other fellow ASEAN members are far more popular among foreign holidaymakers.

"ASEAN countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam are way more advanced when it comes to attracting foreign visitors. We were ahead of Vietnam back in 2017. However, Vietnam can now attract 17 million foreign visitors a year. Thailand could even reach 35.5 million [international tourists] in 2024," Hariyadi Sukamdani, who chairs the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI), recently told Beritasatu TV

Hariyadi found the numbers to be ironic as Indonesia had more hotel rooms compared to Thailand. This should have given Indonesia a competitive advantage. He also attributed the foreigners' preference for other ASEAN countries to Indonesia's visa policy.

Advertisement

"Thailand has allowed a visa-free entry for citizens of 85 countries. Indonesia's visa-free policy is still only limited to ASEAN nations. ... Our government is more focused on posting non-tax revenue from visa. But the economic benefits from attracting foreign visitors is far greater than what the country can earn from visas," Hariyadi said.

According to PHRI, the hotel industry is a large contributor to the regional economy through the taxes it pays. Hariyadi, however, claimed that the government did not reallocate the collected taxes to promote or improve tourist destinations. He also hoped that Indonesia could provide incentives for the tourism sector just like Turkiye, which had attracted a whopping 55 million people throughout 2024.

Tags:
#Tourism
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

JCI Slumps Nearly 2 Pct as Fed Signals Caution, China Uncertainty Lingers
Business 20 minutes ago

JCI Slumps Nearly 2 Pct as Fed Signals Caution, China Uncertainty Lingers

 JCI fell 1.94% to 6,258.1 as US job data, FTSE rebalancing, and China policy uncertainty drove investors to risk-off mode.
BNI Taps High-Net-Worth Investors with New Wealth Hub in Singapore
Special Updates 45 minutes ago

BNI Taps High-Net-Worth Investors with New Wealth Hub in Singapore

 BNI launches BNI Emerald Singapore, offering tailored wealth solutions for high-net-worth investors and the Indonesian diaspora.
Two Timah Workers Rescued after Boat Begins Sinking off Bangka
News 1 hours ago

Two Timah Workers Rescued after Boat Begins Sinking off Bangka

 Using a Navy speedboat, the SAR team reached the scene and located the workers hanging on the capsized boat.
Pupuk Indonesia's Petroganik Fertilizer Helps Boost Blora's Rice Productivity
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Petroganik Fertilizer Helps Boost Blora's Rice Productivity

 Petroganik has helped boost rice productivity in Central Java's Blora by around 17.2 percent.
London's Heathrow Airport Closed for the Day after Substation Fire, Disrupting Travel
News 2 hours ago

London's Heathrow Airport Closed for the Day after Substation Fire, Disrupting Travel

 At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
1
Indonesia’s Richest Woman Loses $3.6 Billion in Three Days
2
World Happiness Report 2025: Indonesia Ranks 83rd, Singapore Leads in Southeast Asia
3
Government Refutes Claims of Marijuana Plantation Cover-Up in East Java National Park
4
Bali to Shut Down Internet, Communications for Nyepi on March 29
5
Prabowo to Launch GovTech Super App, Requiring Every Family to Have a Bank Account
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED