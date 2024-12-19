Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event

Jakarta. Foreign tourists have voiced their intention to boycott the annual Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP), Indonesia's largest electronic music festival, following allegations of police harassment and extortion. The claims surfaced on social media, with several attendees accusing undercover officers of wrongful detention and demanding bribes under drug-related accusations.

An Instagram user, @ez.rawr, shared their unsettling experience, saying, “Had two undercover cops stare at my friend and I for 15 minutes when we were drunk. We stared back after realizing they were UC. Ten minutes later, they stopped another couple randomly and escorted them out. Felt so unsafe after hearing stories of bribes. Horrible. Never coming back to DWP—going for Thailand festivals instead.”

Another user, @_mrdaz_, praised the festival’s lineup and production but criticized the atmosphere. “The constant being watched as an Australian was unsettling. Then when leaving for the night getting harassed outside VIP dampened the mood. We will unlikely be back unless it is hosted in Bali. Sort out your authorities and transportation plan.”

Additional allegations included police targeting tourists and demanding bribes ranging from RM 90,000 ($20,000) to RM 200,000, even from those who passed drug tests.

In response, Ismaya Live, the festival organizer, issued a statement expressing regret over the incidents. “We hear your concerns and deeply regret the challenges and frustrations you experienced. While certain aspects were beyond our direct control, we fully understand the impact this has had on you,” DWP stated on its official Instagram account.

The organizers assured attendees that they are working with authorities to investigate the matter and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Jakarta Globe is awaiting confirmation from the police regarding these reports.

DWP, first held in 2008, has become one of Indonesia’s most anticipated music events, drawing thousands of EDM fans annually. The 2024 festival, held on December 13-15 at JIExpo Kemayoran, featured world-renowned DJs, including Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd. Ismaya said the event was attended by 10,000 people from 52 countries.

