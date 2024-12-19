Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
December 19, 2024 | 9:49 am
SHARE
Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Dec. 13-15, 2024. (Ismaya Live)
Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024 at JIExpo Kemayoran, Dec. 13-15, 2024. (Ismaya Live)

Jakarta. Foreign tourists have voiced their intention to boycott the annual Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP), Indonesia's largest electronic music festival, following allegations of police harassment and extortion. The claims surfaced on social media, with several attendees accusing undercover officers of wrongful detention and demanding bribes under drug-related accusations.

An Instagram user, @ez.rawr, shared their unsettling experience, saying, “Had two undercover cops stare at my friend and I for 15 minutes when we were drunk. We stared back after realizing they were UC. Ten minutes later, they stopped another couple randomly and escorted them out. Felt so unsafe after hearing stories of bribes. Horrible. Never coming back to DWP—going for Thailand festivals instead.”

Another user, @_mrdaz_, praised the festival’s lineup and production but criticized the atmosphere. “The constant being watched as an Australian was unsettling. Then when leaving for the night getting harassed outside VIP dampened the mood. We will unlikely be back unless it is hosted in Bali. Sort out your authorities and transportation plan.”

Additional allegations included police targeting tourists and demanding bribes ranging from RM 90,000 ($20,000) to RM 200,000, even from those who passed drug tests.

Advertisement

In response, Ismaya Live, the festival organizer, issued a statement expressing regret over the incidents. “We hear your concerns and deeply regret the challenges and frustrations you experienced. While certain aspects were beyond our direct control, we fully understand the impact this has had on you,” DWP stated on its official Instagram account.

The organizers assured attendees that they are working with authorities to investigate the matter and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Jakarta Globe is awaiting confirmation from the police regarding these reports.

DWP, first held in 2008, has become one of Indonesia’s most anticipated music events, drawing thousands of EDM fans annually. The 2024 festival, held on December 13-15 at JIExpo Kemayoran, featured world-renowned DJs, including Anyma, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, and Zedd. Ismaya said the event was attended by 10,000 people from 52 countries.

Tags:
#Music
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
Business 30 minutes ago

BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs

 BYD's new EV plant in Subang, West Java, will be completed ahead of schedule and create 18,000 new jobs.
MR DIY’s Indonesian Unit Soars 7 Pct in Jakarta Debut After $272M IPO
Business 1 hours ago

MR DIY’s Indonesian Unit Soars 7 Pct in Jakarta Debut After $272M IPO

 Daya Intiguna Yasa, MR DIY’s Indonesian unit, surged 7% in its Jakarta debut, raising Rp 4.15 trillion ($272M) in its IPO.
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event

 Foreign tourists threaten to boycott the Djakarta Warehouse Project, citing police harassment, wrongful detention, and extortion claims.
Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025

 These incentives include tax exemptions and reductions for various businesses, which will be implemented in early 2025
Indonesia Eyes Investment in Suez Canal Economic Zone, Prabowo Tells Sisi
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Investment in Suez Canal Economic Zone, Prabowo Tells Sisi

 The Suez Canal Economic Zone can potentially bring Indonesian businesses closer to major international shipping routes.
News Index

Most Popular

Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
1
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
2
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
3
KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds
4
Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024
5
Jokowi Breaks Silence on PDI-P Ouster: ‘Time Will Tell’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED