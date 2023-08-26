Saturday, August 26, 2023
Foreign Visitors Flock to Sumenep for Madura Culture Festival

August 26, 2023 | 11:10 am
Foreign tourists visit Sumenep Regency in Madura Island to enjoy folk dance and music performances during the Madura Culture Festival, Friday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Handout)
Foreign tourists visit Sumenep Regency in Madura Island to enjoy folk dance and music performances during the Madura Culture Festival, Friday, Aug. 26, 2023. (Handout)

Madura. A group of approximately 125 visitors from various countries arrived in Sumenep Regency on Friday to participate in the Madura Culture Festival, spearheaded by Regent Achmad Fauzi Wongsojudo.

These international visitors were transported via the MV National Geographic cruise, which docked at Kalianget Seaport.

"These international visitors have journeyed here not only to relish the natural wonders of Sumenep but also to witness the grandeur of the Madura Culture Festival," Fauzi said.

They were warmly welcomed with the traditional Paraban Sonte dance and the enchanting melodies of Madurese folk music called Saronen, before embarking on a journey to the historic Sumenep Palace.

Regent Invites Neighboring Town Dancers to Cheer Up Madura Culture Festival

As part of the festival, an exhibition showcased bonsai trees, agates, kris (an Indonesian slashing knife with a scalloped edge), and various arts and crafts from Madura Island, which is situated just north of East Java province.

Mohammad Iksan, the head of the Sumenep Culture, Youth, Sports, and Tourism Department, said that the festival also featured other traditional dances such as Tari Pecut (whip dance) and Jaran Serek (horse dance).

"There is an abundance of native Sumenep traditional arts and cultural performances that we can present to tourists. Most of these visitors hail from Europe and have chosen Sumenep as a leisure destination," Iksan noted.

#Travel
