From Bricks to Boardrooms: Indonesia’s Women Honor Kartini with Pride and Purpose

Jakarta/Jepara. From bustling city stations to traditional markets and prisons, women across Indonesia came together on Monday to commemorate Kartini Day - a national celebration of Raden Ajeng Kartini, the iconic figure of women’s emancipation. With flair, resilience, and unity, Indonesians paid tribute to the spirit of the 19th-century heroine who fought for education and equal rights for women.

In the capital city, the Jakarta Provincial Government offered free rides on TransJakarta, MRT, and LRT services for all female passengers. The “Kartini Line” – a specially designated access lane at all TransJakarta bus stops, clearly marked in pink and monitored by staff, including female attendants wearing traditional kebaya.

“This is our gift to women,” Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said. “It’s also part of our effort to promote public transportation that is safe, comfortable, and inclusive.”

Female commuters bypassed the usual card-tapping routine and entered directly through the Kartini Line. TransJakarta ensured the experience was respectful and efficient, with male passengers still using the standard access gates.

Advertisement

Female passengers step off a free TransJakarta bus at the Bundaran HI bus stop in Jakarta, Monday, April 21, 2025. The Jakarta Provincial Government offers free rides for women on TransJakarta, MRT, and LRT services to mark Kartini Day. (BeritaSatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Outside of Jakarta, students at Kebowan 2 Elementary School in Central Java strutted in a lively fashion show wearing traditional attire. Laughter and cheers echoed through the schoolyard as students from grades one to six paraded in cultural garments, celebrating their heritage and honoring Kartini’s legacy. The event also featured poetry readings, singing, and coloring activities. Such fashion shows are common during Kartini Day across Indonesia.

“This is to help children understand the struggle and vision of Kartini,” said principal Yulinar. “We want them to carry on her spirit.”

Dozens of women vendors in traditional Javanese kebaya hold a fashion show at Legi Market in Parakan District, Temanggung, Central Java, to celebrate Kartini Day, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Priyo Budi Santoso)

At the Legi Market in Parakan, Temanggung, Central Java, the usual shouts of trade were replaced by music and applause as women traders transformed the market aisles into a catwalk. Dressed in kebaya, the women carried their wares in style, strutting with vegetables, fruits, and chicken meat in hand.

Santi, a chicken vendor, said the idea was spontaneous but meaningful. “We didn’t prepare much, but we’re happy we could do something different. It’s a reminder that we, the modern-day Kartinis, are still fighting for our families every day.”

Legi Market chief Hebitata Purwantoro praised the initiative, calling it a celebration of resilience and a way to boost traditional markets. “There are 2,900 traders here. This event reminds us of the strength and unity among female entrepreneurs.”

Dozens of women --some in their 40s and 50s-- in Panggisari village, Banjarnegara, Central Java, work as brick carriers on Monday, April 21, 2025. They earn just Rp 20, or less than one cent ($0.001) per brick, (Beritasatu.com/Pujud Andriastanto)

In Banjarnegara’s Panggisari village, Central Java, a different kind of Kartini spirit shines. Dozens of women, some in their 40s and 50s, continue to labor as brick carriers, earning just Rp 20 --less than one cent or $0.001 to be precise-- per brick. For them, Kartini Day is a quiet tribute to perseverance.

Wartini, a brick carrier for 25 years, said she once earned Rp 5 per brick. “It’s not much, but it helps the family,” she said with a smile. Another laborer, Eni, said she’s managed to put her child through school from this tough work. “Some of us even have kids in college,” she added.

The day is bittersweet, a celebration of strength, but also a reflection of economic hardship. “We hope for better times ahead,” Eni said.

The Lombok Womenpreneur Community (LWC) marks Kartini Day with an outreach program at the Mataram Women\'s Correctional Facility, teaching inmates baking and spa therapy, Monday, April 21, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/M. Awaludin)

Meanwhile, in Mataram, the Lombok Womenpreneur Community (LWC) marked Kartini Day with an outreach program at the Women’s Correctional Facility. Inmates participated in skill-building workshops, including baking and spa therapy. It was the first batch of a long-term plan to empower female inmates through soft skills.

Indah Purwanti, LWC’s founder, said the event also marked the community’s sixth anniversary. “This year, we wanted to share Kartini Day with women who rarely get such recognition. Everyone deserves a second chance, and we want to equip them with tools for a better life.”

Back in Jakarta, women leaders gathered at Grha Pertamina for the “Srikandi BUMN” Kartini event, themed “Leading with Heart, Inspiring with Action.” The event featured inspiring female executives from state-owned companies and media. The forum encouraged women to pursue leadership and continue Kartini’s fight for equality.

Managing Director of B-Universe Media Holdings Apreyvita Wulansari shared her personal story of juggling motherhood and media leadership. “It’s about knowing your priorities,” she said. “Being a mother, a professional – it’s all about balance, and making each role meaningful.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: