Fuad Muhammad Baradja, 64, Actor and Tobacco Control Activist, Dies

Jakarta. Fuad Muhammad Baradja, the beloved actor best known for his role as Pak Bondan in the iconic 1990s sitcom Jin dan Jun and a tireless advocate against smoking, passed away on Friday at the age of 64. The National Commission for Tobacco Control (Komnas PT) confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday.

"We extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Fuad Muhammad Baradja, Head of Public Education and Community Empowerment at Komnas PT. May his deeds and devotion be accepted by Allah SWT," the commission wrote.

Details regarding the cause of Fuad’s death have not yet been disclosed.

Born on August 27, 1960, in Surakarta, Fuad was a celebrated figure both on screen and in the public health arena. His activism for tobacco control, which began during his acting career in 1998, earned him national recognition, including an award from the Health Ministry on World No Tobacco Day in 2000.

"Whenever he had free time on set, Fuad would visit nearby schools to campaign against smoking. He tirelessly traveled to remote areas, dedicating himself to protecting Indonesian children from the dangers of nicotine," Komnas PT stated.

The commission described Fuad's advocacy as a lasting symbol of the fight against tobacco-related harm.

"Farewell, Pak Fuad. Your name will forever symbolize the battle to protect children from the dangers of smoking. Your dedication and work will be remembered and cherished," the statement concluded.

Fuad’s passing has elicited tributes from his peers in the entertainment industry. Sahrul Gunawan, his co-star in Jin dan Jun, shared his condolences on social media. "May his good deeds be accepted by Allah, and may his family be granted strength. Farewell, brother," he wrote.

Fuad rose to prominence in 1996 as the endearing Pak Bondan in Jin dan Jun, a show that captivated audiences across Indonesia. Before that, he starred in the 1992 sitcom Ada Ada Saja alongside Kiki Fatmala and Nurul Arifin. His body of work also included notable projects such as Bella Vista, Panji Manusia Millenium, Taubat, and the films Perwira Ksatria and Dignitate.

Beyond his acting career, Fuad was deeply committed to public health. As a senior member of Komnas PT, he championed smoking cessation and education on the dangers of tobacco. His relentless efforts to raise awareness, especially among young people, continued until the end of his life.

