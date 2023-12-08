Friday, December 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Garuda Employees Banned from Free Flights This Holiday Season 

Jayanty Nada Shofa
December 7, 2023 | 11:13 pm
SHARE
A photo illustration of a Garuda Indonesia plane. (B Universe Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)
A photo illustration of a Garuda Indonesia plane. (B Universe Photo/Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is banning employees from enjoying its free flight facility this holiday season. 

The blackout date -- days during which huge discounts and free flights are unavailable for employees -- will start from Dec. 18 and last until Jan. 8. Restricting employees from free travel will make sure that the seats go to paying customers. This policy is expected to give a major revenue boost to the company as it braces for an influx of vacationers, according to Garuda’s chief executive officer Irfan Setiaputra.

“The [blackout date] policy is set to have a huge impact on business. Garuda employees are just like everyone else. They also want to go on vacation. But if [our employees] go on holiday on the blackout date, that would eliminate the chances of paying customers to book a flight,” Irfan said shortly after his interview with IDTV in Jakarta on Thursday.

“If that happens, we are going to lose the chance of getting extra revenue,” Irfan said.

Advertisement

The policy does not mean the company is reducing the facilities that the employees -- as well as board members and commissioners -- are entitled to, according to Irfan. The Garuda boss added: “Even I have to pay for the tickets.”

Garuda -- and its subsidiary Citilink -- will provide a total of 1.8 million seats during the Christmas and the New Year holidays. Garuda is also switching from narrow-body planes to their wide-body counterparts to fit in more passengers. The company will increase the number of flights on popular routes. 

Based on past peak seasons, Garuda’s revenue and seat occupancy rate usually increase between 20 and 30 percent during the holidays. As Indonesia will hold its general election in February, politicians --and their campaign teams-- will likely tour around the archipelago to garner support. This campaign period is set to be a boon to Garuda.

“Hopefully, we can reach that 30-percent growth with this campaign season. Although we have not seen the campaign-induced traffic,” Irfan said.

Tags:
#Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

UN Secretary-General Invokes 'Article 99' for a Gaza Cease-Fire. What Exactly Is It?
News 1 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Invokes 'Article 99' for a Gaza Cease-Fire. What Exactly Is It?

 This gives an important additional power to the secretary-general since the real power at the UN is held by its 193 member nations.
Garuda Employees Banned from Free Flights This Holiday Season 
Lifestyle 15 hours ago

Garuda Employees Banned from Free Flights This Holiday Season 

 This “blackout date” policy is expected to give a major revenue boost to Garuda as the seats will go to paying customers.
B-Universe and Mcorp Forge Content-Sharing Deal for Market Insights
Business 17 hours ago

B-Universe and Mcorp Forge Content-Sharing Deal for Market Insights

 The partnership is dedicated to delving into market trends and investment insights related to companies listed on the IDX.
Putin May Seek a Fifth Term after Russia Sets 2024 Election Date
News 18 hours ago

Putin May Seek a Fifth Term after Russia Sets 2024 Election Date

 Under constitutional reforms he orchestrated, Putin is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year.
Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Resigns amid Graft Allegations
News 20 hours ago

Vice Justice Minister Edward Hiariej Resigns amid Graft Allegations

 Edward is accused of accepting bribes but the KPK has not disclosed details of the ongoing investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture
1
Trade Minister Greenlights TikTok's Collaboration with GoTo for E-commerce Venture
2
Father Allegedly Murders His Four Children in South Jakarta
3
Indonesia Mulls Extending Visa-Free Entry to 20 Nations
4
Indonesian Military Loses Combat Readiness Due to Outdated Weaponry: Expert
5
Man Who Kills His 4 Children Identified as Panca Darmansyah
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED