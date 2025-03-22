George Foreman, Two-Time Heavyweight Champion, Passes Away at 76

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who lost the "Rumble in the Jungle" to Muhammad Ali before staging an inspiring comeback to reclaim the title at 45, died Friday night at 76.

His family announced his passing on social media but did not disclose the cause or location of his death.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand- and great-grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," his family wrote. "A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, he was deeply respected."

A native Texan, Foreman won Olympic gold before ascending the heavyweight ranks, famously stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His dominance was shattered a year later when Ali outmaneuvered him in Zaire, executing the "rope-a-dope" strategy to reclaim the belt.

Foreman retired in 1977 following a religious awakening but returned a decade later, embarking on an improbable comeback. In 1994, at age 45, he shocked the world by knocking out Michael Moorer—19 years his junior—to reclaim the heavyweight title.

His transformation from a menacing bruiser to an inspirational figure was complete. He fought just four more times before retiring in 1997 and transitioned into business, becoming the face of the George Foreman Grill. The product sold over 100 million units, making him wealthier than boxing ever did.

"George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family," said Top Rank president Bob Arum. "We've lost a family member and are absolutely devastated."

In his early career, Foreman was far from the affable pitchman he later became. Growing up in Houston’s Fifth Ward, he dabbled in petty crime before finding salvation in boxing. He won Olympic gold in 1968 at just 19, making an immediate impact on the sport.

Foreman claimed the heavyweight title by stopping Frazier in 1973, prompting Howard Cosell’s legendary call: "Down goes Frazier!" He defended the belt against Ken Norton before taking on Ali in 1974. Foreman underestimated Ali, later admitting he thought the fight would be an easy win. Instead, Ali’s masterful tactics led to Foreman’s first knockout loss in the eighth round.

Disillusioned, Foreman retired in 1977 and turned to preaching. But a decade later, he mounted an unprecedented comeback, fighting frequently to build credibility. In 1991, he lost a competitive title bout against Evander Holyfield before finally reclaiming the championship against Moorer in 1994.

Foreman remained a fixture in public life, working as a boxing analyst for HBO and appearing in commercials. He briefly starred in a sitcom, "George," and competed on "The Masked Singer" in 2022. His life story was the subject of a 2023 biopic.

Foreman had 12 children, including five sons, all named George Edward Foreman.

"Legendary boxing champion, life-changing preacher, and the best friend you could have," WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman wrote. "His memory is now eternal. May Big George rest in peace."

