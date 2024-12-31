Global Cities Gear Up for New Year’s Celebrations with Local Traditions

Jakarta/New Zealand/Tokyo. Cities worldwide are gearing up to celebrate the New Year, highlighting local cultures and traditions after a tumultuous year marked by ongoing conflicts and political instability.

Countries in the South Pacific will be the first to welcome 2025, with New Zealand's midnight arriving 18 hours before New York’s iconic Times Square ball drop.

In Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, thousands are expected to gather downtown or climb volcanic peaks for a prime view of the fireworks and a light display honoring Auckland’s Indigenous Māori tribes. The celebrations follow a year of protests over Māori rights in the country of 5 million.

Two hours later, Sydney will host over 1 million revelers at its famous harbor fireworks display. British pop star Robbie Williams will lead a singalong, complemented by Indigenous ceremonies acknowledging Australia’s First Nations people.

Asia Prepares for the Year of the Snake

In Japan, the nation has slowed for its biggest holiday, with homes and temples undergoing deep cleanings, including the tradition of striking floor mats called “tatami” with big sticks.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac symbolizes rebirth, referencing the snake’s shedding of its skin. Stores in Japan are stocked with snake-themed products, while other parts of Asia will celebrate the zodiac shift during the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, celebrations have been scaled back or canceled as the country mourns the recent crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan, which killed 179 people.

In Jakarta, a grand fireworks display and a drone show featuring 800 drones will light up the sky, followed by countdown festivities at the iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.



Seasonal vendors from West Java showcase their handmade trumpets at Glodok, Jakarta, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. Ahead of New Year

West’s Rivals Exchange Goodwill

Chinese state media highlighted an exchange of New Year’s greetings between President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, underlining their growing ties amid tensions with the West. Xi affirmed that China and Russia would “always move forward hand in hand,” according to the Xinhua News Agency.

China has maintained robust trade with Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, offsetting Western sanctions and isolating Putin diplomatically.

Conflicts Cast Shadows Over Middle East Celebrations

New Year’s festivities will be subdued in Israel, where the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza enters its 15th month, with scores of hostages still held captive.

In Lebanon, celebrations are muted amid a severe economic crisis and the aftermath of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which concluded with a tenuous ceasefire. Syrians face mixed emotions of hope and uncertainty following the ouster of President Bashar Assad.

Dubai, however, plans to draw thousands to its annual fireworks display at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.

Rome Marks a Holy Year

Rome’s New Year’s Eve celebrations coincide with the beginning of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, a once-every-25-years event expected to attract 32 million pilgrims to the city in 2025. On Tuesday, the Pope will lead vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica, followed by a Mass on Wednesday, where he is expected to renew calls for peace amid wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

In the U.S., Minnesota’s Cathedral of Saint Paul will host an 11 p.m. Mass, followed by a champagne reception. Jan. 1 marks the Solemnity of Mary, a day of obligation for Catholics.

Paris Celebrates a Milestone Year

Paris will wrap up 2024 with fireworks on the Champs-Élysées, marking a year of joy and achievement after hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The games highlighted the city’s resilience and recovery from the 2015 extremist attacks.

Wintry Weather Impacts UK Festivities

London will celebrate with a pyrotechnic display along the River Thames, while a New Year’s Day parade featuring 10,000 performers will march through the city center.

However, stormy weather has forced the cancellation of Edinburgh’s famed Hogmanay celebrations, including its street party, concert, and fireworks at the castle.

Rio Expects Two Million Revelers

Brazil’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration will unfold on Copacabana Beach, with 12 minutes of fireworks launched from 10 offshore ferries. Concerts by Brazilian superstars, including Anitta and Grammy-winner Caetano Veloso, will entertain the anticipated 2 million attendees.

Traditions Old and New in the US

Times Square in New York City is ready for its historic ball drop, featuring performances by TLC, the Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Despite rain and chilly weather, large crowds are expected.

Las Vegas will dazzle with its annual fireworks display over the Strip, drawing an anticipated 340,000 attendees. For the first time, its Sphere venue will showcase countdowns to midnight across different time zones.

In Pasadena, California, thousands will camp overnight to secure prime spots for the Rose Parade, preceding the Rose Bowl football game between Ohio State and Oregon.

Nashville will host a five-hour country music concert for 200,000 attendees, culminating in a 400-pound music note drop at midnight, followed by fireworks.

As celebrations echo across time zones, American Samoa will be among the last to welcome 2025, arriving 24 hours after New Zealand’s first celebrations.

