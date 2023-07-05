Gold Buzzer Singer Putri Ariani Earns Praise from Jokowi

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo recently praised singer Putri Ariani who has grabbed the attention of many Indonesians and beyond after getting a golden buzzer at the 2023 America’s Got Talent.

“A few days ago, Indonesian singer Putri Ariani became a hot topic of discussion and made headlines for her talent that wowed the world at the 2023 America’s Got Talent. I’m proud [of her achievements] and enjoy the recap of Putri Ariani’s performance,” the president wrote on his social media.

Even though it is still early in the competition, the president said he hoped Putri could advance to further stages. “This is just the beginning of Putri’s long journey. We hope whatever Putri has done today can inspire everyone that we can achieve all of our dreams and goals with perseverance, hard work, and belief in one’s own ability,” Jokowi said.

“Congrats Putri Ariani. Fly higher, achieve your goals, and bring Indonesia’s good name,” the president added.

Agus Suranto, the principal of SMKN 2 Kasihan high school in Bantul, revealed what Putri is like in her daily life. According to Agus, Putri is a humble person despite her achievements. Putri actively takes part in music concerts and orchestra classes in school.

“We are a general school. We do not treat Putri differently. Putri is the same as any other student," Agus said while adding that she attends the same classes as the other students despite being visually impaired.

Commenting on what sort of rewards the school would give to Putri, SMKN 2 Kasihan is still waiting for further instructions from the provincial and central governments. The Education Ministry, however, recently announced it would grant Putri a scholarship to her dream performing arts conservatory, New York City’s Juilliard School.

