Government Grants Operational License to Bullet Train

October 1, 2023 | 11:32 pm
Visitors take a selfie in front of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train at Halim Station in East Jakarta, Sept. 16, 2023. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
Visitors take a selfie in front of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train at Halim Station in East Jakarta, Sept. 16, 2023. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. Indonesia's inaugural high-speed train, linking Jakarta and Bandung, is now ready for commercial operations following the issuance of an operational license by the Transportation Ministry.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi announced on Sunday that the bullet train, affectionately nicknamed "Whoosh," has successfully met all operational and safety requirements.

"With gratitude to God, all aspects of testing and certification have been satisfied, enabling us to grant the operational license. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train can now begin its commercial services immediately," Budi was quoted by the Antara news agency as saying.

The bullet train, which received partial funding from loans provided by China, will gradually increase its operations until it reaches the projected frequency of 68 trips per day, he added.

"The phased approach to operations allows train operators to fine-tune their procedures and enhance service quality," the minister said.

According to Budi, President Joko Widodo would lead the ceremony marking the commercial launch of Southeast Asia's first high-speed train, capable of reaching a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The train operates along a dedicated railway spanning 142.3 kilometers and is integrated into the commuter system in Bandung and Greater Jakarta.

#Transportation
