Government Offers Up to 14 Pct Discount on Airfare for 2025 Eid Homecoming Season

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
March 1, 2025 | 5:05 pm
SHARE
Air passengers check in at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Sundya, Jan. 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)
Air passengers check in at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, Sundya, Jan. 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)

Jakarta. The government has announced a 13 percent to 14 percent discount on domestic economy-class airfare during the 2025 Eid homecoming season to ease travel costs for holiday travelers. The policy, regulated under Finance Ministerial Regulation No. 18 of 2025, is set to support people returning to their hometowns for the holiday.

Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) said the airfare discount applies to tickets purchased between March 1 and April 7, 2025, for flights scheduled from March 24 to April 7, 2025.

"The reduction in domestic economy-class airfare will remain in effect for about two weeks, with ticket prices decreasing by 13 percent to 14 percent," AHY said during a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport’s Terminal 2 in Tangerang on Saturday.

The government successfully lowered airport operational costs, including aviation fuel prices at 37 airports, contributing to the airfare reduction. "We hope this discounted airfare will help travelers returning home to celebrate Eid with their families," he added.

Advertisement

The government is also reducing the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on economy-class domestic flights to ease travel costs. Under a new regulation, passengers will pay only 5 percent VAT instead of the standard 11 percent, as the remaining 6 percent is covered by the government. The policy is outlined in Finance Minister Regulation No. 18 of 2025, which takes effect on March 1.

Ramadan is one of Indonesia’s busiest travel periods, with millions participating in the annual mudik tradition to return to their hometowns. Airlines typically see a surge in demand, leading to higher ticket prices. To ease travel costs and support the aviation industry, the government has introduced a VAT reduction on airfare.

According to a Transportation Ministry survey, an estimated 193.6 million people—around 71.7% of Indonesia’s population—undertook the Eid homecoming journey last year. This represented a 56.4% increase from the 123.8 million travelers recorded in 2023.

Tags:
#Transportation #Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Government Offers Up to 14 Pct Discount on Airfare for 2025 Eid Homecoming Season
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Government Offers Up to 14 Pct Discount on Airfare for 2025 Eid Homecoming Season

 The government has announced a 13 percent to 14 percent discount on domestic economy-class airfare during the 2025 Eid homecoming season
Ukrainians Rally Behind Zelenskyy Following Heated Exchange with Trump
News 9 hours ago

Ukrainians Rally Behind Zelenskyy Following Heated Exchange with Trump

 After a tense White House meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy returns to strong support in Ukraine for standing firm on the country's interests.
Food Prices Expected to Rise During Ramadan Due to High Demand, Supply Constraints
Business 9 hours ago

Food Prices Expected to Rise During Ramadan Due to High Demand, Supply Constraints

 Food prices in Indonesia, including chili, cooking oil, and meat, are expected to rise during Ramadan due to increased demand.
“The Unbreakable Boy” Review: A Family Drama on Parenthood
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

“The Unbreakable Boy” Review: A Family Drama on Parenthood

 Despite the son Austin being the titular character, the plot surprisingly leans more towards the father Scott's story.
Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam

 The Indonesian government has repatriated 84 of its citizens who were victims of an alleged online scam operation in Myanmar
News Index

Most Popular

Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
1
Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
2
AGO Suspects Pertamax Was Blended with Fuel of Lower Quality Than Pertalite
3
Zelensky Leaves White House without Signing Minerals as Trump Calls Him ‘Disrespectful’
4
Ramadan Begins Early for Some Muslim Congregations in Indonesia
5
Two More Pertamina Executives Charged in $11.9 Billion Graft Scandal
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED