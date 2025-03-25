Gov't Tells People to Work Remotely to Ease Eid Traffic

Jakarta. Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi urged Indonesians to depart on their trips earlier and take advantage of the "work from anywhere" policy for the Eid holidays.

The government predicts that over 146 million Indonesians will travel this Eid holiday season. During this time, people will return to their hometowns. Some will choose to travel by road, while others have purchased airline tickets. Countless cars are bound to be stuck on the road for hours, although the police will deploy teams to ensure smooth traffic. The government is telling people to hit the road earlier by working remotely. This way, they can avoid the traffic that will likely peak on Friday or about three days before Eid.

"The government is encouraging people to use the work-from-anywhere policy so they can leave for their Eid trips earlier," Dudy was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

By starting their trips early, the holidaymakers can have more time to rest during their journeys. An early start can also lead to less traffic and eventually reduce the risks of accidents.

The government survey shows that the number of people going on Eid trips this year makes up 52 percent of the total population. Nearly 33.7 million people will travel using their own cars. Some 24.7 million others have decided to take the bus, while around 12.7 million people will use motorbikes for their trips.

