Guardians of the Forest: How the Dayak Wehea Protect Their Ancestral Land

East Kutai. The Dayak Wehea Indigenous Community in East Kutai Regency, East Kalimantan, shares a very close relationship with the nature and forests around them. They not only protect the forest as part of their cultural heritage but also as a vital source of life.

The Wehea Protected Forest, which is where they gather their food sources and clean water, holds very high ecological value. In this protected forest, the Dayak Wehea community serves as the last guardians of the forest. The harmony of life is aligned with nature and love for God; the Wehea Protected Forest is the largest food reserve for the Dayak Wehea community.

Ledjie Taq, the head of the Dayak Wehea traditional council, said protecting the forest is not just a responsibility but a spiritual obligation. The Wehea Protected Forest is not only a place to find food but also a place to maintain the harmony of life between humans and nature. Current threats, such as illegal logging and poaching, remain significant challenges for the community.

“The Wehea Protected Forest is like any other forest. If it is not protected, it will disappear. There are many threats, such as illegal logging, poaching, and corporations,” said Ledjie.

What is interesting is how they have held on to their traditions despite the progress of time. They combine their traditions with education, religion, and modern technology without sacrificing the values inherited from their ancestors. This shows how cultural diversity can evolve in harmony with the progress of time without losing the roots and rich cultural identity.

“Education, religion, and technology are constantly developing. But we cannot leave behind our traditions. The way to stay in harmony is by combining everything in life. Traditions must not be abandoned, but education must also be pursued,” he said.

Petkuq Mehuey, The Guardians of the Wehea Protected Forest

Petkuq Mehuey is currently on patrol in the Wehea Protected Forest when they discovered a newly built orangutan nest at the edge of the river, on February 12, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)

Petkuq Mehuey (PM) is a real example of the Dayak Wehea community's efforts in preserving the forest and their traditions. They not only maintain their traditions but also integrate them with modern tools and technology to protect the forest. The role of PM is crucial because they combine traditional practices with a more systematic approach to forest conservation.

The group was formed by the Wehea Protected Forest Management Body in collaboration with the Dayak Wehea Indigenous Institution. Currently, the group has 35 members, led by a female ranger named Yuliana Wetuq.

“PM is tasked with monitoring all activities within the protected forest area. They not only secure the forest from hunters, illegal loggers, and forest fires but also inventory wildlife and plants,” said Ledjie Taq.

Every morning, starting at 6:00 AM, they begin exploring the forest. They rely on the use of the mandau (traditional weapon) and their survival skills in the forest. PM members are highly trained forest guardians. However, they also use modern technology, such as Global Positioning System (GPS) and mobile phone cameras, to monitor and record the forest's condition more accurately.

This approach helps them secure the forest from threats like illegal logging, hunting, or forest fires while paying special attention to important species like orangutans, gibbons, langurs, hornbills, and deer.

With the time spent patrolling the forest for up to three months, PM has truly become the first line of defense in protecting the Wehea Protected Forest. Furthermore, by inventorying flora and fauna and supporting conservation initiatives, they not only secure the forest but also enrich knowledge about the forest ecosystem.

Female Rangers as Forest Guardians

Yuliana Wetuq is currently patrolling along the Wehea River, on February 12, 2025. (YKAN Photo/ Exclusive)

The presence of female rangers like Yuliana Wetuq highlights the important role of women in environmental conservation. Female rangers may still be rare in many other indigenous communities, but in Wehea, almost all the women are rangers. This symbolizes the changes happening within the Dayak Wehea community, where gender roles in preserving nature also have a place.

Yuliana is responsible for managing all the needs of the PM within the forest. She provides a strong example of how women can play a role in both nature conservation and economic empowerment.

Yuliana has been trusted by the indigenous institution to develop non-timber forest products within the Wehea women's community in the village, such as rattan, wood roots, and earth stakes.

Developing products like anjat, made from rattan, shows how the Dayak Wehea community wisely and sustainably utilizes natural resources. By introducing forest resource-based businesses that can be cultivated and managed by local communities, they not only preserve nature but also improve the economic welfare of village communities, particularly women.

“One of the products made by women in the village is anjat, where the main material, rattan, can be found in the forest or cultivated. We develop it to become a local economic venture in the village,” said Yuliana.

Yuliana is also trusted with managing eco-tourism in the Wehea Protected Forest, in collaboration with the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation (YKAN). The eco-tourism of the Wehea Protected Forest is also very interesting because it combines nature conservation with education for visitors.

This nature-based tourism provides an opportunity for foreign tourists to learn about the richness of the forest ecosystem and see wildlife such as orangutans firsthand. This raises global awareness about the importance of protecting forests and their ecosystems while contributing to the local economy.

“Most of the foreign tourists who visit are interested in the ecological wealth of the Wehea Protected Forest. Usually, they are interested in orangutans, because there are many wild orangutans here that can be easily seen,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, the strict regulations from the indigenous institution regarding permits to enter the forest and collect natural resources show the Dayak Wehea community's commitment to maintaining balance. They only allow forest use with clear limitations to ensure that it is not excessive and that the resources remain sustainable.

What Yuliana and the Wehea Indigenous Institution are doing serves as a highly relevant model amidst global challenges regarding conservation and sustainable development.

Support from the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation

Edy Sudiono, the Partnership Manager of the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation (YKAN), explained about the eco-tourism in the Wehea Protected Forest, on February 2, 2025. (YKAN Photo/ Exclusive)

According to the Indonesian Nature Conservation Foundation (YKAN), the Wehea Protected Forest and its surroundings form a landscape that covers about 2 percent or 532,143 hectares of Kalimantan's total forest area. This area has relatively high biodiversity.

Edy Sudiono, YKAN's Partnership Manager, explained that the protection of the Wehea Protected Forest is a collaborative effort between the Wehea indigenous community, education, research, and development. One of the efforts is the development of eco-tourism, given the ecological wealth within the forest.

“In the past, the Wehea Protected Forest was not free from illegal logging, poaching, forest fires, and other crimes. However, this forest has now become a rich tropical forest again because it is indeed of high conservation value,” he said.

Edy explained that the forests in East Kalimantan play a significant role in reducing the impact of global climate change. The high rate of deforestation and ecosystem degradation poses a serious threat to one of the world’s lungs. Therefore, the collaborative effort to protect the Wehea Kelay Landscape is an important step that must be shared by all.

“We play a role in assisting the community in maintaining the ecosystem and biodiversity in this area. Various studies are also conducted together with academic partners to protect this diversity, particularly for endemic species,” he said.

This is part of the shared commitment to preserving Indonesia's nature and its biodiversity.

