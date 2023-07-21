Friday, July 21, 2023
Halal Restaurant Destroys All Bowls after Influencer Eats Pork Crackers

Herman
July 21, 2023 | 8:43 am
The Ngurah Rai branch of Baso A Fung smashes all of their bowls with hammers after influencer Jovi Adhiguna dips pork crackers into his meatball soup. (B1 File Photo)
Jakarta. A halal-certified restaurant Baso A Fung recently destroyed all bowls in its Bali branch after influencer Jovi Adhiguna dipped pork crackers in his meatball soup.

A video showing Jovi eating pork crackers had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Jovi was eating meatball soup at A Fung’s Ngurah Rai Airport branch in Bali. Jovi then put pork crackers —which he had previously bought somewhere else— in his food.

The clip immediately sparked a backlash from netizens in the Muslim-majority country, as pork meat is forbidden in Islam. According to Islamic teachings, a bowl that previously had pork meat is also considered impure and needs to be cleaned a certain way. 

Baso A Fung issued an apology following the incident. The said branch also smashed all bowls with hammers.

“As a commitment to maintaining Baso A Fung’s halal certification, we are doing our best, namely by destroying all crockery in our branch at Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport for domestic flights,” Baso A Fung wrote on their Instagram account on Wednesday.

Jovi also apologized to both the public and the Baso A Fung management.

“Baso A Fung and I have resolved this matter well. I would like to sincerely thank Baso A Fung owner and all the teams involved for forgiving me,” Jovi said.

