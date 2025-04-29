Hard Rain, Harder Rock: The SIGIT Ignites Semesta Berpesta in Soaked Bandung Night

Bandung. Even the rain couldn't stop psychedelic-garage rock band The SIGIT from electrifying the crowd of euphoric fans at Semesta Berpesta, a homegrown music festival held at Prabuwangi Field in Arcamanik, Bandung, Saturday night.

After the dusk prayer break, a light drizzle fell across the grassy venue. But by the time the Bandung band that rose to fame in Australia in the mid-2000s took the stage, the rain had given way to roaring cheers. Frontman Rekti Yoewono and his bandmates wasted no time turning up the volume as the crowd began to mosh.

Their set exploded with Black Amplifier, an international hit that triggered a mass singalong from the "Rakyat Semesta," the affectionate nickname for the thousands of festivalgoers who traveled from across Bandung Raya and beyond for a night of music festival. Ponchos flapped, feet stomped through puddles, and air guitars were played to the tune of their hits.

“We came all the way from East Bandung just for The SIGIT and Guyon Waton,” said Arni and Fendy, a local couple who stayed despite the evening rain. “It was worth every drop.”

Earlier in the evening, festival openers Amorisa set the tone with their signature mellow vibes, delivering heartfelt renditions of tracks like Bersamamu and Djogja. Despite being the first act on stage, the Yogyakarta-based band drew a strong reaction from the crowd, many of whom swayed and sang along to their soulful melodies.

Crowds in ponchos brave the rain at the Semesta Berpesta music festival at Prabuwangi Field, Arcamanik, Bandung, on Saturday night, June 14, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Algi M Gifari)

Not long after, the Bandung-based punk rock outfit Dongker brought raw energy to the stage with their fiery anthem Bertaruh pada Api, even as the skies remained cloudy. The festival’s organizers, anticipating the unpredictable West Java weather, handed out raincoats, a thoughtful gesture that allowed fans to keep rocking without pause.

Semesta Berpesta is no stranger to big names, and this year’s lineup was stacked with cross-genre talent. Besides The SIGIT and Guyon Waton, the bill included rising star Idgitaf and pop veterans Yovie & Nuno, ensuring a little something for everyone.

For 16-year-old Jessica, the event marked her second time at Semesta Berpesta. “I’ve been waiting all day to see Idgitaf,” she said with a wide smile. “Her song Takut means so much to me. I’m just happy to share this moment with my family and everyone else here.”

The vibe on the ground a mix of hometown pride, youthful energy, and communal excitement. And while the ticket price of Rp35,000 ($2) might sound modest, festivalgoers agreed that the experience was priceless.

“Honestly, it’s such a good deal,” said Azmi and Nalia, both 20. “Sure, we’d love even more bands next year, but tonight? This is perfect. Yovie & Nuno are about to take the stage, and we’re ready to scream our lungs out.”

Semesta Berpesta has evolved into a festival for music lovers across Indonesia. With good sound, good vibes, and an ever-loyal crowd, it's the kind of festival where the rain only makes the memories better.

