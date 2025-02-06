Hashim’s Foundation to Build Artificial Island for Orangutan Sanctuary Near Nusantara

Nusantara. The Nusantara Capital Authority and the Arsari Djojohadikusumo Foundation are planning to construct an artificial island to serve as an orangutan sanctuary in North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, where Indonesia’s future capital, Nusantara, is being developed.

The Arsari Foundation is owned by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the younger brother of President Prabowo Subianto.

The decision to expand the sanctuary was made following a meeting between the Nusantara Authority, the Arsari Foundation, and the East Kalimantan Conservation and Natural Resources Department to discuss revitalization efforts and annual program planning.

A New Island for Orangutans

Berkat Gulo, Director of Environment at the Arsari Foundation, explained that the planned artificial island will provide a safe habitat for orangutans that cannot be released back into the wild and serve as a refuge for other protected wildlife in the Nusantara region.

“The Kelawasan Island, covering 254 hectares, is already part of the Arsari Orangutan Sanctuary and currently houses five orangutans. However, due to the increasing number of orangutans in need of protection, we plan to add another artificial island,” Berkat said on Wednesday.

Apart from Kelawasan Island, the foundation also manages Tanjung Buaya Conservation Facility, which is rich in vegetation and home to 28 different tree species, including mangosteen and guava trees.

“Tanjung Buaya, like Kelawasan Island, serves as a sanctuary for adult orangutans that cannot be released back into the wild. Before transferring orangutans to these facilities, we ensure that all necessary conditions meet the required standards,” he added.

Conservation and Community Involvement

During the annual planning meeting, the Arsari Foundation and the Nusantara Authority discussed strategies to strengthen institutional capacity, conservation efforts for orangutans and other wildlife, and community involvement in providing food for orangutans near the sanctuary.

According to Berkat, the orangutan sanctuary has already become an educational and rescue center, and there are plans to develop it further into a hub for education, research, and ecotourism.

Pungky Widiaryanto, Director of Forestry Utilization and Water Resources Development at the Nusantara Authority, said conservation efforts in Nusantara are ongoing. In addition to monitoring and supervision, authorities continue to focus on biodiversity development in the region.

“Conservation is not just about orangutans, but about all biodiversity. If protected animals are found trapped in development areas, they will be relocated. For instance, even if a toll road project is located outside Nusantara, animal translocation will still be recommended,” he explained.

New Orangutans Arriving for Care

The Head of the Conservation and Natural Resources Department, M. Ari Wibawanto, confirmed that two adult orangutans, Dodo and Nungki, will be transferred to the Arsari Orangutan Sanctuary between February and March.

“The administrative process and transportation arrangements are currently underway. These two orangutans are coming from Sukabumi, West Java, and West Kalimantan,” Ari said.

The sanctuary currently houses three adult orangutans -- Boni, Beni, and Bento -- as well as six parrot species.

“These orangutans have spent years in captivity and cannot be released back into the wild. Once Dodo and Nungki arrive, they will join them at the sanctuary,” Ari added.

Efforts are also being made to optimize the use of Kelawasan Island and explore the possibility of utilizing Tanjung Buaya as an additional habitat for orangutans.

“Studies are being conducted not only on orangutans but also on public awareness programs about wildlife conservation. There is even a possibility that other wildlife species may be housed in the sanctuary,” he said.

The Arsari Orangutan Sanctuary was established in 2016 by the Arsari Djojohadikusumo Foundation in collaboration with the East Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency.

Founded by Hashim Djojohadikusumo, the sanctuary was created in response to the growing need for a safe haven for elderly orangutans that had spent years in captivity due to illegal human care.

