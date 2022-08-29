Hassan Toriss, Immaculate Chemutai Crowned Maybank Marathon 2022 Champs

Moroccan elite runner Hassan Torris stands on the first spot of the podium after winning the Maybank Marathon 2022 Men's Marathon Open in Bali Safari & Marine Park, Gianyar, on Aug. 28, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bali. Around 10,000 runners from 50 countries on Sunday morning tested their mettle at the Maybank Marathon 2022 in Bali Safari & Marine Park, Gianyar.

Despite the tough terrain and long-lasting rain, participants still kept their chins up and even made it to the finish line. Many finished the marathon course before the cut-off time, but some were much faster than others.

Moroccan elite runner Hassan Toriss emerged as the Maybank Marathon 2022 Men's Marathon Open winner after clocking in at an impressive time of 2:15:38.

"I'm very happy to be in Bali. Terima kasih [thank you], Bali. Terima kasih, Maybank. Terima kasih [for] the organization," Toriss told a press conference shortly after the winners announcement.

(From left to right) Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon, Odekta Elvina Naibaho, Maybank Marathon 2022 project director Widya Permana, Hassan Torris, Immaculate Chemutai at the Maybank Marathon 2022 winners press conference in Bali on Aug. 28, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Ugandan marathon runner Immaculate Chemutai hit the finish line at 2:42:32 and became this year's Women's Marathon Open winner, marking her second win at the annual road race event. Her Maybank Marathon finish time, however, has slowed by 24 seconds from 2:42:8 in 2019.

"It was challenging today because we had competitors from all over the world. There was also the rain, as well as some obstacles where we would come across the 10K runners along the way. So it slowed down our [finish] time. All in all, Bali is good," Immaculate said.

Rookie Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon finished the marathon at 2:34:49, even defeating seasoned runner Agus Prayogo for first place in the Men's Marathon National category. Rikki said this was his second time running a marathon.

"I actually didn't expect to win. Because of course as runners, we were aware of our opponent's strength," Rikki told reporters.

SEA Games 2021 gold medalist Odekta Elvina Naibaho also won the women’s marathon national category by crossing the line at 2:55:45.

"I really appreciate the Maybank Marathon because this becomes one of my tryouts for next year's SEA Games in Cambodia," Odekta said.

The following is the complete list of Maybank Marathon 2022 winners:

Men’s Marathon Open

1) (Morocco) Hassan Toriss [2:15:38] - Rp 200,000,000 (about $13,497)

2) (Kenya) Kiprop Tonui [2:16:15] - Rp 150,000,000

3) (Kenya) Cornelius Chepkok [2:17:00] - Rp 100,000,000

Women’s Marathon Open

1) (Uganda) Immaculate Chemutai [2:42:32] - Rp 200,000,000

2) (Kenya) Elizabeth Chepkanan Rumokol [2:42:58] - Rp150,000,000

3) (Kenya) Betty Jepleting [2:44:10] Rp 100,000,000

Men’s Marathon National

1) (Indonesia) Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon [2:34:49] - Rp125,000,000

2) Agus Prayogo [2:35:17] - Rp75,000,000

3) Welman Pasaribu [2:36:57] - Rp 45,000,000

Women’s Marathon National

1) (Indonesia) Odekta Elvina Naibaho [2:55:45] - Rp125,000,000

2) Irma Handayani [3:15:04] - Rp 75,000,000

3) Dwi Tiansi Anggraini 3:18:49 - Rp 45,000,000

Men’s Half Marathon (21 K) Open

1) (Kenya) Mathew Samperu [1:02:08] - Rp 80,000,000

2) (Kenya) John Muiruri [1:04:52] - Rp 40,000,000

3) (Kenya) Joseph Mwangi Ngare [1:06:48] - Rp 25,000,000

Women’s Half Marathon (21 K) Open

1) (Kenya) Rosemary Mumo Katua [1:15:11] - Rp 80,000,000

2) (Kenya) Margaret Wangui [1:23:31] - Rp 40,000,000

3) (Indonesia) Eva Desiana [1:28:56] - Rp 25,000,000

Men’s Half Marathon (21 K) National

1) (Indonesia) Syamsuddin Massa [1:10:42] - Rp 27,500,000

2) Nurshodiq Nurshodiq [1:11:19] - Rp 21,000,000

3) Musa Musa [1:11:40] - Rp 16,000,000

Women’s Half Marathon (21 K) National

1) (Indonesia) Desi Kristiani [1:28:37] - Rp 27,500,000

2) Fitri Fitri [1:29:25] - Rp 21,000,000

3) Yulianti Utari [1:29:47] - Rp 16,000,000

Men’s 10 K Open

1) (Indonesia) Rahmat Setiabudi [0:33:12] - Rp 26,000,000

2) (Indonesia) Jauhari Johan [0:33:14] - Rp 15,000,000

3) (Indonesia) Azwar Azwar [0:34:36] - Rp 10,000,000

Women’s 10 K Open

1) (Indonesia) Dian Ekayanti [0:41:58] - Rp 26,000,000

2) (Indonesia) Bektiningsih Primadianfitri [0:44:29] - Rp 15,000,000

3) (Indonesia) Laela Salsabila [0:46:18] - Rp 10,000,000

Men’s 10 K National

1) (Indonesia) Gede Astawa [0:34:33] - Rp 12,000,000

2) Ali Topan [0:34:54] - Rp 10,000,000

3) Ridwan Ridwan [0:36:12] - Rp 7,000,000

Women’s 10 K

1) (Indonesia) Nor Alia [0:45:41] - Rp 12,000,000

2) Arceling Hada Ata Ndima [0:47:41] - Rp 10,000,000

3) Evelyn Lai [0:47:51] - Rp 7,000,000