High Island Reservoir: Hong Kong’s Geological Wonder

Hong Kong. High Island Reservoir, which lies in Hong Kong’s Sai Kung Peninsula, is a breathtaking tourist destination that takes its travelers on a spectacular geological tour.

The reservoir entered operations in 1978 to help alleviate water shortage in the region. Many years have passed and the High Island Reservoir has become a hotspot for tourists who wish to witness the geological wonder in person.

Hong Kong Tourism Board recently took The Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com on a trip to High Island Reservoir. Beritasatu.com also got to try the scenic hiking opportunities around the area.

Walk Hong Kong’s tour guide Gabi Baumgartner said that the reservoir’s East Dam and the Biu Tsim Kok’s peak were wildly popular among local and international tourists.

“I’d recommend East Dam for beginners,” Baumgartner said.

According to Baumgartner, October-April becomes the best time to go for a hike in this area. It is also best to travel on weekdays to avoid crowds.

“The season is perfect. The dry and relatively cool air create the ideal conditions for trekking. The sun is shining, and it is a bit windy, but it is still comfortable,” Baumgartner added.

High Island Reservoir, Sai Kung, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

But what makes High Island Reservoir special is its hexagonal rock formations that formed when a supervolcano erupted 140 million years ago. The volcanic materials eventually cooled and turned into the hexagonal columns that we see today. All this geological process created a magnificent view of uplands, sea cave, and amazing rock formations like the Po Pin Chau.

Travelers can follow the path on the High Island Geo Trail along the East Dam. Be prepared to be in awe at the incredible views of the reservoir, hexagonal rock formations, and cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Once you reach the top of Biu Tsim Kok, climbers will get rewarded with a 360-degree panorama of Po Pin Chau, Ninepin Group islands, and the Long Ke Wan beach with its soft white sand and crystal clear blue water.

High Island Reservoir, Sai Kung, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

But one of the highlights in the journey is the rock columns that look bent due to extraordinary geological forces. This phenomenon shows how past movements of the earth have turned rock formations into something unique. Erosion created from big waves over thousands of years had led to the creation of a breathtaking sea cave.

The High Island Reservoir becomes an unmissable destination for photographers and climbers. It has become a must-visit for tourists who do not have that many options for hiking in their home country. Its relatively easy track makes it possible for almost everyone to admire the beautiful scenery.

High Island Reservoir, Sai Kung, Hong Kong. (B1 Photo/Thomas Rizal)

