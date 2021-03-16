Hilton Partners with Indonesian Firm to Debut LXR Resort in SE Asia

Singapore. Leading global hospitality company Hilton announced Tuesday it has partnered with Indonesian property company Surya Semesta Internusa to build a 72-all villa resort under its luxury brand LXR Hotels & Resorts in Bali.

The resort is set to open in late 2022 as the first LXR-branded resort in Southeast Asia.

“We are thrilled to partner with PT Surya Semesta Internusa Tbk to introduce LXR’s unique approach to luxury hospitality in Bali, one of the world’s most beloved travel destinations,” Guy Phillips, Hilton senior vice president for Asia and Australasia, said in a statement.

“This resort marks our fourth resort on the island and is a signal of our commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio with the right partners, in the right destinations, across the region.”

Hilton gave a glimpse of the future resort, reading: “Nestled amidst the verdant landscape, the resort will feature 72 luxurious suites and villas that offer unobstructed panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. The resort will offer five dining concepts, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a beach club, and two bars.”

It will also have a clifftop chapel for “memorable weddings against Bali’s iconic sunsets”.

The location is perched 70 meters above the sea along Uluwatu’s magnificent limestone cliffs and is a 45-minute drive away from the Ngurah Rai International Airport on the southern tip of the island.

“We are delighted to debut the first LXR resort in partnership with Hilton in this world-renowned leisure destination in Southeast Asia,” said Johannes Suriadjaja, Chairman of Surya Semesta Internusa.