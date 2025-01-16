How Sumanto, Indonesia's Infamous 'Hannibal Lecter,' Becomes a Popular Influencer

Purbalingga. Sumanto, infamously known as the "Hannibal Lecter of Java," has turned into a rising social media content creator known for his unique and entertaining videos that often carry motivational messages.

On Jan. 15, 2003, Sumanto shocked Indonesia when he was arrested for the theft and cannibalism of a corpse named Mbok (Madam) Rinah. After an investigation, he was found guilty of also consuming two other bodies during his time working on a sugarcane plantation in Lampung.

The incident shocked the nation, leading to Sumanto's imprisonment for five years. At the time, he was charged with theft, as cannibalism was not covered under the Criminal Code. However, cannibalism has since been addressed in Article 271.

He was eventually released on Oct. 24, 2006, after receiving several remissions. However, his return to his hometown was met with rejection by the community. As a result, Sumanto was placed in a rehabilitation center in Bungkanel, Karanganyar, Purbalingga, where he began his path toward redemption.

The transformation began when Sumanto was invited to be a brand ambassador for an event in Banyumas in mid-2024. This opportunity marked the beginning of his shift toward social media, with a new Instagram and TikTok account set up to share his content. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and Sumanto's social media following quickly grew.

Now with more than 18,000 followers on Instagram, Sumanto spends his days at the H. Mustajab Mental Health Clinic in Purbalingga, where he collaborates with a social media team to create content. His activities range from sharing motivational quotes and engaging in fitness routines to broadcasting food (mukbang) and even feeding fish at the clinic’s pond while offering life lessons.

Sumanto’s content creation process mirrors that of a professional influencer. Before filming, he is often made up by his team to ensure he looks fresh and presentable. One of his recent videos, which has garnered over 2,800 views, shows him eating goat satay, a simple act that resonated with viewers. In the video, he not only shares his enjoyment of the meal but also imparts positive messages about life and resilience.

“My activities include dancing, singing, exercising, and reading the Quran,” Sumanto told Jakarta Globe's sister publication, Beritasatu.com. “When I was given the satay, I was happy and decided to make a video. It’s all part of my daily routine here.”

Sumanto, infamously known as the 'Hannibal Lecter of Java,' reads a book at the H. Mustajab Mental Health Clinic in Purbalingga, Central Java, on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Pujud Andriastanto)

Though he has become a popular figure online, Sumanto admits that he hasn’t yet ventured into his local community. "I haven't had the chance to interact with people in the village, but I visit my parents," he said.

The journey to becoming a content creator was made possible by Dr. Mulyasari, the director of An-Nur Foundation, who explained how Sumanto’s social media presence began.

“It started last year when Sumanto was asked to be a brand ambassador for an event in Banyumas. From there, we created social media accounts for him, and the response from the public has been very positive,” Dr. Mulyasari explained. “Sumanto now shares everything from his daily activities to motivational words.”

Indeed, Sumanto’s online persona is vastly different from the one that haunted the public's imagination years ago. Once viewed as a fearsome figure, he is now seen as a humorous, kind, and more humanized person, offering followers a unique perspective on life.

His content often features motivational quotes and educational insights, creating a stark contrast to his past. Sumanto is cooperative and even takes the initiative to come up with his content ideas. “He is very proactive about his content creation. His social media presence is mostly on Instagram and TikTok, but not yet on YouTube. While there have been some criticisms, we use them as constructive feedback,” Dr. Mulyasari added.

Local residents have also expressed admiration for Sumanto's efforts. Wati, a local, shared, “I’ve seen his content on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. It’s amazing to see Sumanto creating videos like that—starting from eating satay to doing sports and even participating in village activities.”

Students like Nunung Rahmawati also appreciate Sumanto’s messages. “His content is not only interesting but also beneficial. His words inspire me, especially as a student. He’s become a brand ambassador and gained thousands of followers. It’s impressive!”

Sumanto’s transformation into a content creator has not only helped reshape his image but also served to provide a fresh perspective to the public. From a person once feared by many, Sumanto is now a symbol of change, positivity, and human resilience.

